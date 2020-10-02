Look at the spec sheets for the Ferrari F8 Tributo and the McLaren 720S, and you’d be hard-pressed to make a confident bet on which would be quicker in a race. Both have engines that produce 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts), and they have similar curb weights. Those similarities play out at the airstrip in a new 888MF YouTUbe video that pits the two supercars against each other in a pair of drag races, and this isn’t the first face-off for the two.

The 720S’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 also makes 567 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque, just like the Ferrari’s twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 mill. Both send power to the rear wheels through seven-speed gearboxes. Even their official top speeds are similar – 212 miles per hour (341.18 kph) for the McLaren compared to the Ferrari’s 211.3 mph (340 kph). However, one big difference is their price, with the 2020 F8 having a price of 205,000 ($265,000) compared to the 2017 McLaren’s 140,000 ($181,000) cost.

Both races have the supercars launch control systems engaged, giving them the best possible launch. The first race has an equal start, with the two neck-and-neck before the McLaren slowly began to pull away, crossing the finish line first. The second race has the same result, though the Ferrari gets off the line first. Again, though, the McLaren closes the gap, passing the Ferrari and crossing the finish line first. The 720S is a ferocious supercar competitor.

The channel’s telemetry data showed the F8’s best zero-to-60 (100 kph) time of 2.99 seconds, taking 5.995 seconds to hit 100 mph (160 kph). The Tributo completed the quarter-mile race in 10.69 seconds at 137.9 mph (221.9 kph). The McLaren 720S was slower to 60 than the Ferrari – 3.07 seconds. However, the 720S made up for it, hitting 100 mph in 5.7 seconds. It completed the quarter-mile at 142.9 mph (229.9 kph) in 10.55 seconds, easily securing another victory for Woking over those supercar makers from Maranello.