If you're shopping for a redesigned 2021 Ford F-150, you might want to consider buying the truck because there are some attractive incentives for it available, even at launch. Conversely, the lease offers for the pickup are far less attractive.

Information from Cars Direct indicates that there is up to $3,000 in rebates for buyers of the 2021 F-150. All trims come with a $500 rebate. Then, another $1,000 is available when financing with Ford Credit. Plus, the XLT grade has a $1,500 incentive.

It's possible to get save an additional $2,250 on an XLT, too. Cars Direct notes there's an equipment discount on the truck when buyers specify the Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 system on this trim.

These deals are available through January 4.

Leasing the 2021 F-150 seems like a bad idea, depending on where a person lives, according to Cars Direct. In Los Angeles, a 48-month lease of a truck with a SuperCab body has a 10.32 percent interest rate. Even a 36-month term on a SuperCab has 7.73 percent interest. To put this into perspective, a 2020 F-150 XLT with a 36-month lease has 2.23 percent interest and comes with a $1,500 incentive.

To show much of a difference location makes, a 36-month lease on an F-150 SuperCab in Detroit has an interest rate of 4.42 percent or 5.2 percent for a SuperCrew.

There's a wide range of prices for the 2021 F-150. It starts at $28,940 (plus a $1,695 destination fee on all models) for a Regular Cab body in the XL trim with rear-wheel drive. At the other end of the spectrum, a SuperCrew in the Limited grade as a 4X4 is $74,250. Specifying the PowerBoost Hybrid powertrain and adding all of the available options takes the price to $82,165.