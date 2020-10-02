Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby was arguably the best of Will Ferrell's series of sports comedies from the 2000s that include Kicking and Screaming, Blades of Glory, and Semi-Pro. Now, Ricky Bobby is back in a new Dodge ad that highlights Challenger SRT Super Stock, Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and Durango SRT Hellcat.

Ferrell isn't back behind the wheel, though. Instead, we see Ricky Bobby during his childhood in 1981. Except this is a version of the early '80s where the Hellcat exists.

Gallery: Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Dodge Ad

5 Photos

Ricky is behind the wheel of a Charger Hellcat Redeye. His dad (with Gary Cole reprising the role) chases him in a Durango Hellcat. Ricky's friend Cal then comes to the rescue driving a Challenger SRT Super Stock.

The kids decide to recreate the Shake ‘n Bake maneuver from the movie. Ricky spins his Charger and passes his dad and Cal in reverse.

Then, the action comes to a complete halt. Young Ricky addresses the camera and says that the lawyers request that he tells the audience that the kids aren't actually behind the wheel. A cut then shows Cal's stunt driver, while keeping the kid's voice.

The end of the ad repeats the film's tagline “If you ain’t first, you’re last” while showing Dodge's trophies for topping the J.D. Power's APEAL Study and Initial Quality Study. It marks the first time for a domestic brand to achieve this in one year.

Dodge will run this ad on social media and will promote its Power Dollars 2020 incentive program. The deal gives buyers $10 cash off for each horsepower that the vehicle produces. For example, the 807-horsepower (602-kilowatt) Challenger SRT Super Stock comes with $8,070 off.