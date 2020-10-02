The 2021 Ford Expedition looks to be the next vehicle from the brand getting an STX appearance package, according to Ford Authority. It would follow the recent introduction of the Ranger STX.

Like on the Ranger, the STX package on the Expedition would be available on the base XL trim. It gives the entry-level model an improved appearance and better tech. Customers get an 8-inch infotainment screen running the Sync 3 software, rather than the stock 4.2-inch display. There's also three-zone automatic climate control. On the outside, there's a five-bar chrome grille and the 18-inch wheels with a Magnetic Metallic finish from the FX4 Off-Road Package with white-lettered, all-terrain tires.

Gallery: 2018 Ford Expedition

15 Photos

The STX package is only available on the standard Expedition with two-row seating.

Since introducing the new Expedition for the 2018 model year, Ford has been keeping the big SUV fresh by introducing additional packages and trim levels for it. For 2020, the company introduced the luxurious King Ranch Edition with Ebony Del Rio leather, including on top of the instrument panel, and wood veneer trim.

Also for 2020, Ford made the off-road-focused FX4 package available on the high-end Limited trim. It features updated shocks, a limited-slip differential, seven skid plates, and a sand shield to protect the turbocharger intercoolers. The SUV rides on 32-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels. In terms of looks, there is a shorter front chin spoiler that helps the approach angle, and chrome-plated running boards are long the sides.

The latest generation of the Expedition is larger than the previous one. However, greater use of aluminum gives it a lower weight. The SUV is stiffer, too.