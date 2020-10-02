There's a new Infiniti QX60 on deck. It's expected to debut sometime in 2021, most likely for the 2022 model year. We recently had a taste of what's to come with the QX60 Monograph Prototype, at least on the outside. Now, a post from cars_secrets on Instagram claims to show the SUV's fresh interior completely exposed to the world, featured in the image above.

How can we be sure this is a shot of the next QX60's greenhouse? There's no way to independently verify the photo, and the shot doesn't offer any clear view of an Infiniti logo. However, the post also includes a video showing a full QX60 prototype in motion, and it looks pretty much identical to the QX60 Monograph we saw just a few days ago. You can catch the video in the source link at the end of the article. In simple terms, this appears to be the real deal.

As such, the takeaway is that Infiniti will follow the trend of interior minimalism seen from other automakers. Compared to the current QX60, the center stack is far cleaner with a wide floating touchscreen positioned above narrow HVAC vents. The current model is packed with a dizzying array of buttons for stereo and climate functions, but that's all gone here with just two dials positioned on another digital display below the vents. A few necessary buttons still exist in the center console, and the tall shifter stalk is replaced with a small palm shifter. It's a thoroughly modern update for the swanky crossover.

Based on our experience with the QX60 Monograph, the next-gen model should be just as attractive on the outside. Sleeker lines with a bold grille and flared wheel arches blend to create an elegantly aggressive appearance, and the Monograph's backside with thin taillights and eye-catching lower fascia are major improvements from the current model. The prototype on video in the Instagram post shows a nearly identical lower rear fascia, and while the taillights are covered, it appears they're narrow as seen on the Monograph.

All in all, it looks like Infiniti could have a winner on its hands with the next QX60. We can't wait to see this SUV revealed so we can put it to the test.