According to Lexus, the Black Line series has the most requested add-ons and updates in a complete package. This is based on feedback from dealers and guests, that's why Lexus outfits almost its entire lineup with the Black Line Special Edition.

This time, the coveted aesthetic package transcends into the hybrid version of the smallest Lexus crossover, the UX 250h. It's one of the five Lexus Black Line Special Edition models for the 2021 model year, each featuring unique styling that differs one from the other.

For the Lexus UX 250h Black Line, the color-keyed over fender is the most distinctive feature, deviating from the thick cladding that regular UX models have. It can only be paired to three colors, namely Eminent White Pearl, Caviar, and the all-new Grecian Water. As the name implies, the UX Black Line gets a different set of 18-inch wheels and lug nuts, grille, headlamps, side mirrors, and roof rails – all in black.

Inside, buyers can choose between Black or Birch NuLuxe trims for the seats, paired with blue accents and seatbelts. The floor and cargo mats also get blue accents, as well as the glove compartment.

And of course, Lexus throws in a customized two-piece Zero Halliburton travel cases – a common and posh inclusion with the Black Line series. These travel cases will be sent to the owner's address of choice, which will include an Edge Lightweight 22-inch international carry-on luggage and a 26-inch continental travel case.

The 2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Line Special Edition is limited to 1,000 units only and will be available by the spring of next year. Pricing will be announced before its launch.