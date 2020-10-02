It’s always touching when an automaker gives someone a brand new car because of something he or she is doing. We’ve seen many examples for that - from million-mile trucks being swapped for new ones to companies who help large families. But today’s story is a bit different.

Meet Rodney Smith Jr. who offers free lawncare services to elderly, veterans, single parents, disabled, and others in need around the country. His faithful companion during the tours is a 2012 Ford Edge which he bought in 2018 with just 58,000 miles on the odometer. Two years later, the SUV has more than 300,000 miles.

During a recent charitable work in Michigan, as Jalopnik reports, Smith was surprised by Ford which gave him a brand new 2021 Edge as a gift. The message was simple and awesome: “Your selflessness has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate all that you do for the community and we hope you enjoy your new 2020 Ford Edge!”

Gallery: 2021 Ford Edge given to Rodney Smith Jr.

3 Photos

Wait, that’s not the best part. Smith’s old Edge will be comprehensively tuned and detailed, will get a complete service and new wheels, and will be given to someone in need. The SUV currently has 333,327 miles on it and Smith has never “had any real serious car problems.” He is currently on his ninth 50-state charity tour and he’ll begin using the new Edge once he’s back.

And the lawnmowers? They are going to be sold for a good cause as well. “I will be auctioning off each lawnmower at the end of the tour and giving 100% of the funds to organizations associated with veterans’ groups,” Smith explains on the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service website.