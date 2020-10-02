With the unveiling of the M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe, and 4 Series Convertible, it’s safe to say BMW had an eventful September. There are still several members programmed to join the lineup, with one of them being this M4 Convertible. Our spies managed to get up close and personal with a near-production prototype that was out testing in the rain, far from being the ideal conditions for driving a convertible.

Having seen the M4 Coupe and the M440i Convertible, you don’t need a crystal ball to predict what the swirly camouflage is hiding. This test vehicle had the regular quad exhaust setup, but we know there’s going to be an optional M Performance setup with the end tips mounted in the center. The enlarged grille looks just as polarizing as it does on the versions with the fixed roof, and we’re anxious to see it in real life.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M4 Convertible spy photos

10 Photos

The oily bits should mirror those of the already revealed M models, meaning a twin-turbo straight-six 3.0-liter with 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters). Step up to the Competition version and BMW will reward you with 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). Both flavors send power to the rear wheels, but the automatic-only Competition will get an xDrive setup with a pure RWD mode towards the end of 2021. Should you want to row your own gears, you’ll want the non-Competition model with its six-speed manual.

While the M3 Sedan starts off at $69,900 in the United States where the M4 Coupe begins at $71,800, the M4 Convertible will be a tad more expensive. Consequently, the hotter Competition version will cost more than the $72,800 BMW wants for the M3 Competition and $ $74,700 for the M4 Coupe Competition.

Two additional M models are in the pipeline, with the most exciting being the high-performance wagon. Sadly, the first-ever M3 Touring has already been ruled out for the US market where hot wagons like the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate are also forbidden fruits. Before the long-roof version arrives, a fully electric 4 Series Gran Coupe likely dubbed i4 M has already been confirmed for a 2021 debut.