Last year, Buick revealed the Encore GX – a bigger brother to Encore slot in below the Envision in the marque's lineup. This expanded Buick's range of crossovers giving more options to the buyers in terms of size, styling, and of course, price.

But Buick isn't stopping there. Apparently, the brand is adding another GX to the mix, but this time it's for the Envision. Following the trend, the Envision GX will slot above the regular Envision in the lineup and will have three rows of seating.

Gallery: 2022 Buick Envision GX Spy Photos

11 Photos

The Envision GX is expected to debut in 2021 for the 2022 model year. It was spotted by our spy photographer while testing, which you can see in the gallery above. It's still under heavy wraps, but one can expect the three-row crossover to adopt the styling of the 2021 Envision.

The Envision GX is also expected to ride on the same platform as the new Envision that was revealed back in May of this year: GM’s E2 platform, also used for the Cadillac XT4. However, the three-row seating requires more space at the back, which is apparent in the spy images above. On profile, the extended rear overhang of the camouflaged Envision GX is noticeable.

As for the power plant, reports state that the Envision's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will make its way into the Envision GX's hood. This mill makes up to 230 horsepower (171 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. All-wheel drive will be an option.

Expect more sighting of the Envision GX in the months to come, as well as more details as we draw close to its launch date, which will likely happen in the second half of next year.