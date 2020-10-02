For the uninitiated, a sports car is automatically faster and quicker than a motorcycle. But we all know that isn't true, especially when the two-wheeled buddy you're talking about is a superbike – a Ducati Panigale V4R.

But the cars here aren't normal cars either. Meet the BMW M5 Competition and Nissan GT-R – both fierce and revered in their classes in stock form, more so when tuned which is the case here.

Youtube's Carwow has pit all three in a drag race. Before you watch the video atop this page, let's drop the numbers here so we know how these three compare against each other.

The BMW M5 Competition here is tuned by Evolve, which boosted the sports sedan to a scorching output of 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) and 700 pound-feet (950 Newton-meters) of torque. If those numbers surprise you, wait until you hear the GT-R's.

Tuned to produce up to 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of twists, the tuned Nissan GT-R is virtually a rocket on wheels. There's just one issue, though, the one that appeared in the drag race has a gearbox problem.

The oddball of the group, the Ducati Panigale V4R, doesn't make much with 221 hp (165 kW) and 83 lb-ft (112 Nm), but remember that this superbike is vastly lighter than the aforementioned cars, weighing in at 425 pounds (193 kilograms), excluding the weight of the rider. In comparison, the M5 weighs 4,299 lbs (1,950 kg), while the GT-R here is at 3,968 lbs (1,800 kg).

With these numbers, which do you think won this straight-line race? And, given that the GT-R here faced transmission problems, does this warrant a rematch? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.