If you haven’t noticed, cars and SUVs continue to grow with every model year leaving roads packed with larger vehicles than ever. There are a host of reasons for this change like regulations, cheap fuel, customer demand, and growing tech features to name a few. Does this mean that cars will continue to grow for the foreseeable future?

Cars of today are more complicated than ever. New tech that keeps passengers safe and entertained is evolving at a rapid rate. As auto manufacturers work to remain competitive and keep customers interested, the cars of today are more feature-laden than ever, and all of these devices need a home. This has caused the ballooning vehicles which seem to grow every year.

Then we factor in the evolution of safety features like crumple zones, an arsenal of airbags, and safety cell technology. All of these critical features are demanded by consumers who want to stay safe and some are mandated by the government. As we know an airbag takes up a lot of release for storage purposes and also deployment distance to avoid passenger injuries. The growing safety of cars is certainty a welcomed improvement but safety equipment requires a great deal of room to operate properly.

It's no secret that new-vehicle shoppers in 2020 love SUVs. These popular vehicles are usually much larger than their sedan counterparts and require more safety features due to their larger size and increased weight. SUV's main value proposition is the inclusion in a plethora of luxury features all of which require space and contribute to the ballooning effect of vehicles.

When it comes to new model years of our favorite cars, it’s almost certain that the next generation will be larger. But as we can see, most consumers are willing to purchase a larger car if it includes the features they want.