If the lack of Audi RS4 Avant in American didn’t already sting enough, the team over at ABT tuned the refreshed hot wagon into a genuine supercar slaying wagon. The RS4 Avant is an impressive car from the factory, but as ABT discovered, several small tweaks can yield massive results.

Sure, it’s great that American’s can finally buy the RS6 Avant, but having the option to purchase the smaller nimbler RS4 Avant would be a welcomed addition to the Audi USA lineup. European Audi enthusiasts can opt to own a stock Audi RS4 Avant and probably have a fantastic ownership experience, or they can give ABT a call and have an even better time.

In stock form, the Audi RS4 produces a stout 444 horsepower (331kW) and 443 lb-ft (600nm) of torque thanks to a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine. Power is then routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission and finally the pavement through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Audi claims a 0 to 60 time of only 4.1 seconds and a top speed which is electronically limited to 155mph unless you spring for the RS Dynamic Package that raises the top speed to 174mph.

ABT made significant improvements to the RS4 platform. Thanks to an ECU tune, intake, and exhaust system the ABT RS4 packs 510 hp (375 kW) and 486 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque, which is an increase of 60 hp (44 kW) and 44 lb-ft (60 Nm) of torque. If you’re looking for even more power ABT also offers the ABT Power S package which further increases power to 530 hp (390 kW) and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque.

ABT doesn’t only focus on the engine, and also offers an entire aero package and revised suspension. The added aero and new suspension components can balance the increase in power while also adding exterior presence to show onlookers that this is no ordinary Audi RS4.