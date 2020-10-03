Audi's best wagon gets even better.
If the lack of Audi RS4 Avant in American didn’t already sting enough, the team over at ABT tuned the refreshed hot wagon into a genuine supercar slaying wagon. The RS4 Avant is an impressive car from the factory, but as ABT discovered, several small tweaks can yield massive results.
Sure, it’s great that American’s can finally buy the RS6 Avant, but having the option to purchase the smaller nimbler RS4 Avant would be a welcomed addition to the Audi USA lineup. European Audi enthusiasts can opt to own a stock Audi RS4 Avant and probably have a fantastic ownership experience, or they can give ABT a call and have an even better time.
In stock form, the Audi RS4 produces a stout 444 horsepower (331kW) and 443 lb-ft (600nm) of torque thanks to a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine. Power is then routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission and finally the pavement through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Audi claims a 0 to 60 time of only 4.1 seconds and a top speed which is electronically limited to 155mph unless you spring for the RS Dynamic Package that raises the top speed to 174mph.
ABT made significant improvements to the RS4 platform. Thanks to an ECU tune, intake, and exhaust system the ABT RS4 packs 510 hp (375 kW) and 486 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque, which is an increase of 60 hp (44 kW) and 44 lb-ft (60 Nm) of torque. If you’re looking for even more power ABT also offers the ABT Power S package which further increases power to 530 hp (390 kW) and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque.
ABT doesn’t only focus on the engine, and also offers an entire aero package and revised suspension. The added aero and new suspension components can balance the increase in power while also adding exterior presence to show onlookers that this is no ordinary Audi RS4.
Source: ABT
ABT Sportsline 2020 – Press Release CW 40
The new standard for compact sports estates
ABT RS4-S impresses with 510 hp and comprehensive aero package
The current Audi RS 4 can look back on an impressive lineage that goes back to the RS2. While it recently received a facelift, ABT Sportsline is already showcasing the next stage of its evolution. The special edition ABT RS4-S features an alluring aero package and clearly offers more performance*: 510 hp (375 kW) and 660 Nm are the key data. This means an increase of 60 hp or 44 kW and 60 Nm compared to the standard 450 hp (331 kW). This is made possible by the high-tech control unit ABT Engine Control and a special air intake cover. The acceleration is correspondingly impressive – from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. If you want a further performance upgrade, ABT Power S is available for an extra charge, and this will achieve 530 hp (390 kW) and 680 Nm. As an exclusive extra for this version, a V-max increase to 300 km/h is available on request.
"The Audi RS4 has been an icon since the first generation in 1999," explains Managing Director Hans-Jürgen Abt: "We have added some exciting new features to this high-calibre performer, and now it has even more fire." The incendiary head-turner’s individual look starts with the ABT Aerokit, which is only available in this configuration for the ABT RS4-S. Included in the scope of delivery: ABT front lip add-on with model name, front blades and wheelhouse ventilation, which are adorned by a real carbon fin. A CFRP rear spoiler and rear skirt insert are also included. Finally, the ABT stainless steel exhaust system makes it look & sound perfect: Four 102 mm carbon-fibre end pipes emphasise the self-confident appearance. The 21-inch ABT SPORT GR alloy wheels come into their own in glossy black.
To ensure that longitudinal and lateral dynamics are perfectly balanced, the package also includes ABT height adjustable suspension springs as well as ABT anti-roll bars on the front and rear axles. The world’s largest tuner of vehicles from Audi and VW also provides the ABT coilover suspension for an extra charge. The ABT RS4-S also has a dynamic interior: RS4-S logos feature on the seat refinement, door sills and floor mats. An emblem badge adds the finishing touch to the interior. For an additional charge, carbon fibre for the seat shells, seat frame covers and dashboard covers, and the new leather and carbon upgrade for the steering wheel are available. As such, the power estate delivers even greater driving pleasure.
About this article