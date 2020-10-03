In a recent interview with MotorTrend, Mark Del Rosso, President, and CEO of Genesis North America stated that there is a possibility for the Genesis G80 Sport to return. The second-generation G80 luxury sedan is part of Genesis’s continued delivery of stunning luxury vehicles with performance and refinement to match the gorgeous exterior sheet metal. The second-generation G80 is a coming of age for Genesis which has refined its design language and gains more confidence by the minute. The previous generation Genesis G80 offered a Sport trim which delivered more performance and customers want to see its return we need to make our voices heard.

The first-generation Genesis G80 Sport shared its 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with the KIA Stinger GT, Genesis G70, Genesis G90, KIA K9. With 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque on tap, the G80 Sport was fairly quick but nothing to worry the like of Mercedes AMG or BMW M. Instead the G80 Sport was simply a little quicker and more engaging than the normal G80 and the only way to get the twin-turbo V6 in the G80. The twin-turbo V6 was mated to an 8-speed automatic and had a more aggressive exterior design which set it apart for a normal G80 sedan.

The upcoming 2021 Genesis G80 ditches the previous generation’s 5.0-liter V8 ins favor of Genesis’s new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine which pumps out an impressive 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. The new structure of trims makes the twin-turbo V6 more accessible to customers than ever. If Genesis were to introduce a G80 Sport trim they would need to do far more differentiate it from the normal car since it no longer has exclusive rights to the twin-turbo V6 engine option.

A sport Genesis G80 would be a welcomed addition to the product line and a great option for G80 customers who love to drive. If demand is there, expect Genesis to introduce a G80 Sport as time goes on.