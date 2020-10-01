How cool are Fox Body Mustangs? Those who remember the 1980s and early 1990s, know these cars were Everywhere. The 'Stang was so cool that cops even used them to catch bad guys, and they even left the chrome 5.0 badges on the fenders to scare perps into stopping. Vanilla Ice immortalized the white 5.0 in Ice Ice Baby, and if that's not enough, even your humble author had a white 5.0 ragtop. Admittedly, that diminishes the cool factor.

Now, Ken Block's daughter and racing protégé Lia is part of the elite, ultra-rad, 5.0 Fox Body Mustang owners club. The car was presented to her for her 14th birthday, and we welcome Lia into the epic world of middle-aged men suffering mid-life crisis cassette tapes, boom boxes, baggy pants, and trunks filled with subwoofers.

There's just one small problem – this isn't Lia's Mustang. In fact, apparently she hates it. Don't get all snippy on her though, because this is actually a very cool story and hey, not everyone can be cool enough for a 5.0, right?

It's true that this crisp, white, highly modded 1990 Mustang GT convertible was presented to Lia for her birthday. However, the car isn't the gift. She will just be using it to learn how to drift – with help from pro-drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. no less. And when she's done hooning the bejesus out of this thing, the car will be given away.

Presumably, it will go to a new owner fully equipped with all the drifting gear it has now. The two-week build process added a plethora of parts including a full coilover suspension, a steering angle kit, disc brake conversion, hydraulic handbrake, and much more. The video has all the details but suffice it to say, this Fox rebuild is so good you could sell it by the gram.

And who knows, perhaps Lia will fall under the Fox Body spell like so many of us have. Vanilla Ice already joined her dad in this clip for what proved to be a futile attempt at Mustang peer pressure. She already knows a thing or two about getting sideways after a thrash session in Block's Escort Gymkhana car, so perhaps the old 5.0 pushrod roar and excessive tire smoke will change her mind.

Until then, check out the hook while the DJ revolves it. If you don't get that reference, you're not part of the secret Fox Body society.