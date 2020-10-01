The bitter back-and-forth between Chevy and Ram about which will play second fiddle to Ford's pickup truck dominance continues through 2020's third quarter. Both GM and Ram have released last quarter's sales figures, and the Auburn Hills automaker has outperformed its Detroit rival by around 11,000 trucks. However, while Ram has clawed back some sales ground from Chevy, the Silverado still maintains a small lead for the year.

Ram's third-quarter truck sales saw dealers move 156,157 light- and heavy-duty pickups. That's down three percent compared to the same time last year, which is surprising as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upset the economy. Through September 2020, Ram has sold 402,410 Ram pickups, which is also down compared to 2019.

Sales for the Chevy Silverado 1500 declined 9.6 percent from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020; however, Silverado HD sales increased 9.1 percent to help counter the loss. Combined, Chevy sold 145,525 Silverados in Q3 2020. This year, though, Chevy has sold a total of 409,967 Silverado pickups, keeping its lead over Ram, even if it's a small one. That’s something Chevy would like to keep before letting Ram out sell it for a consecutive year.

The Silverado only paints a part of GM's pickup sales picture. The GMC Sierra and Sierra HD sold a combined 67,784 examples last quarter, giving GM a total of 213,319 trucks sold during the previous three months, which outpaces Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Sierra HD sales saw a 10.6-percent increase while regular Sierra sales fell 0.7 percent.

Ram, Chevy, and GMC will all likely fall behind Ford when it releases its third-quarter sales figures in the coming days. However, through Q2 2020, Ford had sold 367,387 F-Series pickups, which is right on the heels of both Ram and Chevy's three-quarter totals. There's little doubt Ford will remain at the top through Q3 and the rest of the year, especially with the revised 2021 F-150 arriving this fall.