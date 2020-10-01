There's a mystery in Corvette land. A new batch of spy photos depicts a camouflaged C8, but there are people claiming this vehicle is the new Grand Sport and Z06. Obviously, it can't be both. Let's look at the evidence and try to arrive at an educated hypothesis.

The camouflaged Corvette in these spy shots (gallery below) wears a fairly significant amount of camouflage, including fabric covering, a wrap, and false panels. In front, there's a scoop on the hood that could be hiding aerodynamic venting or just be a red herring to throw us off the scent.

The inlets along the sides aren't visible. Looking at the way the fabric drapes over it, the sharper shape of the openings from the C8.R racecar might be underneath the covering.

Looking at the rear, there might be evidence of a somewhat more prominent trunk lip spoiler. The bigger change is the altered rear fascia. The square exhaust outlets are in the corners and appear larger than on the current C8.

At the same time this Corvette variant is under development, there's another one with slightly different parts (gallery below). The most notable differences are at the back where the exhaust setup has the pipes coming out of the center, rather than the corners. The outlets below the headlights seem a little bigger, too. When viewed from the front, the rear fenders also appear wider than the standard C8.

We have also seen video of the Corvette with the center-exit exhaust, and it makes a far higher-pitched sound than the existing C8. The powerplant is allegedly a high-revving V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft. Given the sound and more significant alterations, this vehicle seems to be the Z06.

If this is the case, then the vehicle on display in these new spy shots is probably the Grand Sport. The changes don't appear to be as major as what's visible on what we think is the Z06.

Assuming the new Grand Sport follows the recipe of the previous generation, then it would retain the engine from the standard C8 but add aerodynamic and performance upgrades from the Z06. In essence, it offers a step between the regular 'Vette and the more potent one.