Earlier this week, a walkaround video gave us a detailed look at the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Buried in that video (4:54 mark) was a brief look at another Easter egg Ram designers hid, though this one was on the inside, unlike the other one found under the hood. The new Easter egg lies in the center console, and it shows a size comparison between an average human adult, the Ram TRX, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and a raptor with the T-Rex towering over all three.

It’s another dig at its crosstown rival – the Ford F-150 Raptor. The first Easter egg taking the Raptor to task was found hidden under the engine cover and featured the bust of a T-Rex, it’s jaws holding a wounded raptor between its razor-sharp teeth, blood dripping down the apex predator’s chin. The discovery of a second T-Rex-themed Easter egg is surprising considering the automaker’s insistence TRX isn’t a play on the T. Rex’s name. Ram chose the name because the automaker already had the rights to it.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Debut

80 Photos

We won’t know how the TRX compares to the Raptor until we drive the new truck, but one area the TRX excels is the powertrain. Ram gave its off-road-oriented pickup a powerhouse of an engine – the brand’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that is quite happy under the hoods of various Dodge Hellcat models. It produces 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters) of torque. Ram also gave the TRX a ton of suspension upgrades to make it capable over various terrains.

By comparison, the Ford uses a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that produces 450 hp (335 kW) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque. The Raptor is down on power, but it’s also $16,000 cheaper, for now. The next-gen Raptor will have two engines, and one could be a supercharged V8 that’d help the Raptor better compete with the new TRX. However, until that happens, we’ll be eager to discover any more Easter eggs Ram has hidden on its truck.