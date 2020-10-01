The introduction of the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock was a pleasant summer surprise. It certainly helped ease the sting of the Demon’s limited production run. However, while Dodge said when the car debuted that it wouldn’t limit production, the 2020 model year will be a rare one to have. A new Motor Trend report says the automaker plans to produce about 200 Super Stock Challengers for 2020, which would make it rarer than the Demon.

Dodge produced 3,300 Demons for 2018, the coupe’s only model year, which is a lot more than around 200. However, Dodge won’t be limiting the Super Stock’s production for 2021 and beyond. Another thing to consider is that the 2020 and 2021 cars will be identical. The only difference is when they rolled off the assembly line, though that’s something some customers might value.

Gallery: 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock

35 Photos

Those who do get the Challenger Super Stock should be quite happy with their almost-Demon. The Super Stock features Dodge’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that makes 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 707 pound-feet (958 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s one hp down from the Demon, but up 10 hp from the Redeye, with the Super Stock now sitting atop the Challenger lineup. While it bites at the Demon’s heels with a few of the car’s goodies, it’s more closely related to the Redeye.

Dodge claims the Super Stock will run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 131 miles per hour (210 kilometers per hour). It takes just 3.3 seconds for it to hit 60 mph (96 kph). The Super Stock shares several parts with the Demon, though the Super Stock lacks the trans brake – and Dodge has no plans to sell Demon parts to Super Stock owners, either. The SRT Super Stock isn’t cheap, starting at $79,585, which doesn’t include the $1,495 destination charge. Then again, that breaks down to $99 per horsepower.