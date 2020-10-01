Ford surprised the auto industry when it unveiled a new 7.3-liter V8 engine for its Super Duty pickup trucks. That's because the engine is an old-school pushrod design, with a single camshaft in the iron block operating all its valves. It develops 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) of torque with ease, and it fits under the hood of the current-generation Mustang. But don't expect to find it there.

We heard a similar story from Ford not long after the engine made its debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. A company spokesperson commented that the 7.3-liter mill technically would fit in both the F-150 and the Mustang, but that it didn't make sense to use it in either application. Today's word is a bit more direct for Mustang fans hoping for a classic muscle car engine option from the factory, with Muscle Cars & Trucks reporting no such plans are currently in the works.

That word allegedly comes from Pat Hertrich, Ford engineering supervisor for the 7.3-liter engine. That sure seems like someone who would be in the know on a pushrod Mustang project, and the report reiterates the 7.3's mission as a beefy, unbreakable truck engine. So there you have it – no Godzilla for you, Ford Mustang.

Do new Mustang buyers really want this engine though? Sure, it's a mountain of power that's just waiting to be uncorked, and pushrod engines by design are rather compact compared to DOHC engines. But this iron-block engine is also heavy, and as Ford stated, it's designed to be a low-revving powerhouse for doing truck stuff. Simply dropping it under the hood of a new Mustang doesn't really make sense without significant changes to the engine, and it's not like there aren't already big horsepower options available in Ford's pony car.

However, the engine could well have a home in older Mustang project cars. To that end, Ford made the big 7.3 available as a crate engine at the end of June, and we've already seen one supercharged version make 790 hp without trying too hard. It's destined for a Fox Body Mustang, and we suspect there will be many more Godzilla-powered Foxes in the years to come.