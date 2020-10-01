It fits in the current-generation 'Stang, but the Godzilla engine is strictly for Super Duty trucks.

Ford surprised the auto industry when it unveiled a new 7.3-liter V8 engine for its Super Duty pickup trucks. That's because the engine is an old-school pushrod design, with a single camshaft in the iron block operating all its valves. It develops 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) of torque with ease, and it fits under the hood of the current-generation Mustang. But don't expect to find it there.

We heard a similar story from Ford not long after the engine made its debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. A company spokesperson commented that the 7.3-liter mill technically would fit in both the F-150 and the Mustang, but that it didn't make sense to use it in either application. Today's word is a bit more direct for Mustang fans hoping for a classic muscle car engine option from the factory, with Muscle Cars & Trucks reporting no such plans are currently in the works.

Gallery: 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty engines and transmissions

7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty
14 Photos
7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel engine for 2020 Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel engine for 2020 Ford Super Duty

That word allegedly comes from Pat Hertrich, Ford engineering supervisor for the 7.3-liter engine. That sure seems like someone who would be in the know on a pushrod Mustang project, and the report reiterates the 7.3's mission as a beefy, unbreakable truck engine. So there you have it – no Godzilla for you, Ford Mustang.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
MSRP $ 27,865
MSRP $ 27,865
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

Do new Mustang buyers really want this engine though? Sure, it's a mountain of power that's just waiting to be uncorked, and pushrod engines by design are rather compact compared to DOHC engines. But this iron-block engine is also heavy, and as Ford stated, it's designed to be a low-revving powerhouse for doing truck stuff. Simply dropping it under the hood of a new Mustang doesn't really make sense without significant changes to the engine, and it's not like there aren't already big horsepower options available in Ford's pony car.

Mustang Power:

2020 ford shelby gt350r heritage edition first drive 2020 Ford Shelby GT350R Heritage Edition First Drive Review: Going Out With Style
2020 ford mustang shelby gt500 first drive 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 First Drive: Pony Excess

However, the engine could well have a home in older Mustang project cars. To that end, Ford made the big 7.3 available as a crate engine at the end of June, and we've already seen one supercharged version make 790 hp without trying too hard. It's destined for a Fox Body Mustang, and we suspect there will be many more Godzilla-powered Foxes in the years to come.

Source: Muscle Cars & Trucks