A new Acura MDX is on the way, and the company previews its shape with this new teaser that depicts the principal lines of the upcoming crossover. The full debut of the prototype happens pretty soon on October 14. Acura says the fourth-gen MDX takes "the mantle as the brand’s new flagship model," which feels like a put down towards the NSX.

"We’re accelerating Acura’s commitment to Precision Crafted Performance and this fourth-generation MDX is the most ambitious and consequential redesign of an Acura core model in our history," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura brand officer.

The teaser shot matches up with the trademark design images (gallery above). There's a distinct resemblance with the latest Acura TLX at the front, including the sharp edges for the pentagonal grille. Slim headlights with a similarly pointy design are at the upper corners of the nose. A sculpted beltline runs the length of the crossover and visually connects the lamps at the nose to the taillights. The automaker says the latest MDX is wider, longer, and lower than the previous generation.

We also caught an alleged glimpse of the new MDX (gallery above) through the RDX's Software Suite. The overall appearance fits with this teaser, so it seems safe to expect the crossover to look a lot like this when the vehicle debuts.

In addition to the standard MDX, a slide from an Acura dealer presentation indicates that a performance-oriented MDX Type S is also on the way by 2022. In all likelihood, it shares the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the new TLX Type S. In that application, the powerplant makes 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. It uses a 10-speed automatic and the fourth generation of Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system.