It’s amazing how time flies considering the Pagani Huayra was unveiled nearly 10 years ago. It debuted in January 2011 and has spawned countless versions in the same vein as its immortal Zonda predecessor. A new one is on the horizon, and it might be the fiercest of them all. Following in the footsteps of the Zonda R launched back in 2007, the Huayra R will be unleashed on November 12.

The official announcement was made by the man himself – Horacio Pagani. The former Lamborghini chief engineer made the important disclosure in a video about the Autostyle Design Competition 2020 edition, an invitation-only online event reserved primarily for car designers. It started on September 24 and will continue in the coming weeks with various workshops. It will be Pagani’s turn on November 12 when the company’s boss and founder will reveal "the genesis of Huayra R."

When the wraps are going to come off, the spicy flavor of the Italian hypercar will feature a newly developed naturally aspirated engine engineered specifically for the Huayra R. Additional details remain shrouded in mystery, and we’re particularly curious to find out whether the powertrain is still related to Mercedes and AMG.

As you all know, Pagani is using Affalterbach-supplied engines, with the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 being pushed to 827 horsepower and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque in the Huayra Imola. With no forced induction in play, we’re not expecting the R version to pump out so much horsepower, but upgrades in other areas could compensate for the power gap. Then again, Lamborghini extracted 830 hp from its V12, so anything is possible, especially if the Huayra R won't have to comply with road car regulations regarding emissions.

If it’ll be anything like the Zonda R, its spiritual successor will be a track-only machine stripped down to the bare essentials. The old one had a dry weight of just 1,070 kilograms (2,359 pounds) and lapped the Nurburgring in merely 6 minutes and 47 seconds. About 13 years of progress will likely shave off more than a few seconds from the lap time, especially if the Huayra R will also be restricted to the track.

If that’s going to be the case, the latest Pagani will do battle with the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, another naturally aspirated hypercar you can’t legally drive on public roads. Other relevant examples include the Aston Martin Vulcan and the McLaren P1 GTR, although both have been converted for street use by skilled engineers.