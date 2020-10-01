When the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, or just Demon, was introduced in 2017, it was touted as the "fastest production car in the world" – of course, not counting the hybrids and the EVs. It boasts a factory-controlled top speed of 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour) and a quarter-mile sprint of just 9.65 seconds.

All that glory comes from the Demon's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 – a huge power plant that of course needs proper cooling. With that, Dodge employed a trademarked 45-square-inch "functional AirGrabber hood scoop."

But the massive hood intake seems to do more harm than good, according to a class-action lawsuit filed by Dodge Demon owners in California and reported by CarComplaints.com. According to the complaint, the factory paint on the hood scoop cracks, chips, and peels away due to a "flimsy insert that expands and contracts when the Class Vehicle is used, which results in a sagging, buckling, bulging, and vibrating insert." This, in turn, "stripped, cracked, and chipped the paint on each Class Vehicle's hood."

Of note, the class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of lessees and owners of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon in California.

FCA has issued service bulletin 23-033-19 for the said complaints even before the lawsuit was filed. The service calls for a "smaller, non-original hood scoop bezel, which is the only part of the Demon AirGrabber that is visible from the outside."

But this service bulletin is said to be inadequate, according to the complainants. Moreover, FCA allegedly denies the hood defects and fails to honor warranties. Owners, on the other hand, are forced to shed money for costly repairs – repairs that shouldn't have happened in the first place.