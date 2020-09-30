Part of the joy of driving an off-road-oriented SUV is getting it dirty. It’s the nature of the game, but some models, like the new 2021 Ford Bronco, let you remove the roof and doors, exposing the interior to the dirt, grime, and muck of off-road fun. Cleaning it out will be a breeze thanks to the solution Ford engineered right into the floor – drain plugs.

We knew the new Bronco came with them, though we didn’t know with how many. A new report from Ford Authority tells us the SUV has a total of ten drain plugs. Four of them are active, which requires the owner them. The six passive plugs are there if the owner forgets to remove the active ones before washing out the interior. It’s a neat, thoughtful feature that’s also found on the Jeep Wrangler, allowing owners the ability to clean out their vehicles’ interiors easily.

Those who opt for the Bronco Black Diamond or Badlands trim receive marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats and rubberized flooring, which is easily washable with a hose. Ford also rubberized every switch and dial for added durability and protection. These are just a few of the neat features Ford baked into the new Bronco, like the three-piece removable roof, which stemmed from one engineer’s misfortunate experience with the Wrangler’s removable top.

Ford has designed a compelling off-roader with the Bronco, packed with several exciting features. However, it hasn’t gone wheel-to-wheel with the Wrangler in a thorough comparison test. While pre-production Bronco models are already rolling off the assembly line, real production likely won’t begin until next March or April, and getting one when it goes on sale next spring (June) might be a challenge. Ford has over 165,000 reservations for the SUV, and those customers could waiting well into 2022 to receive their Bronco. With so many potentially wanting one, we hopefully won’t have to wait long to see how it compares.