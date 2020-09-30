Toyota Hilux fans should be quite happy to hear of its new Mako package designed to shame the Ford Ranger Raptor back into extinction. However, learning only 250 will be produced, and that it’ll only be available in New Zealand should squelch that excitement. The new package comes from Toyota’s New Zealand division, which will produce the limited-run pickup inside its factory.

The Mako package, named after the shortfin mako shark – the fastest shark in the ocean, adds a host of functional and visual upgrades. A suspension lift raises the pickup by 40 millimeters (1.57 inches) at the front and 50 mm (1.97 in) at the rear while adjustable dampers provide superb off-road capability for a variety of terrains. Inside, Toyota NZ adds a touch of style with the Mako badge embossed into the leather seats.

Gallery: Toyota Hilux Mako

14 Photos

The power plant for the Hilux remains unchanged for the Mako. The special pickup will use the Hilux’s 2.8-liter turbo-diesel that produces the same 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. For comparison, the Ranger Raptor uses a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 213 horsepower (158 kW) and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The division also added braided brake lines for added durability. Exterior visual changes include an LED light bar, stylized fender flares, an aggressive bumper, and bash plates.

Pickup trucks are getting a lot of love from their manufactures as their popularity grows. The return of the Ford Ranger in the US, and rumors of new competitors coming from both Ram and Hyundai, means people will want to stand out from the thousands of other mid-size pickups, and one way to do that is with accessories. Both OEM and aftermarket packages and parts makers are seeing a surge in popularity, and Toyota New Zealand looks to capitalize on the trend.