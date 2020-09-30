What's it like being the middle child? Only middle children really know that answer to that, but it's probably not unlike the Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Widebody. Slotting below are V6 models that buyers flock to. Above is the fearsome Challenger SRT Hellcat that gets all the glory. The Scat Pack sits in between – too expensive for budget-minded buyers, but for those with cash, why not just step up a bit further for the supercharged Hellkitty?

This new video from Shmee150 brings some much-deserved attention to the Challenger's middle child. To refresh your memory, the Scat Pack is a muscular powerhouse in its own right, developing 485 horsepower (362 kilowatts) from its naturally aspirated Hemi V8 engine. It's not a 6.2-liter Hellcat mill sans supercharger though, it runs a 6.4-liter engine displacing 392 cubic inches (hence its Scat Pack 392 moniker) with a lazy redline and prolific low-end power, just as a proper muscle car should be.

In this instance, lazy doesn't mean slow by any means. The Scat Pack can rip to 60 mph in less than four seconds, and with all 485 ponies engaged under the hood, it can top 170 mph. That speed is confirmed in this video, as the big muscle car tackles unrestricted sections of German autobahn with considerable haste. Hitting 155 mph – the speed at which many cars are electronically limited – is easily accomplished. But the Challenger has no limiter, and as a result the beefy muscle machine ultimately tops out at 174 mph. Not too shabby for a vehicle with a starting price under $40,000.

That price is for the standard Scat Pack. The car featured here is the Scat Pack Widebody and there's no denying the menacing presence that comes from the flared fenders and wider stance. This car starts at $45,999 so it's still a tremendous bang-for-buck performance ride for those seeking straight-line speed. Even with the wider track, the video shows the heavy Challenger's tendency to roll through corners.

Still, there aren't many new cars available that will run well beyond 170 mph for less than $50,000. Perhaps we should start paying more attention to middle siblings.