The refreshed 2021 Audi RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback arrive in the United States with slight styling updates after debuting in Europe last year. To make them look even better, two new special editions are on the way, too.

The revised RS5 models feature changes to the front end like a grille that is wider and has sharper edges. The lower fascia also has a more angular appearance, including pentagonal sections in the corners. A tweaked hoodline has tiny inlets at the edges. Otherwise, the exterior changes are fairly small. There are new side sills and a mesh diffuser insert between the exhaust pipes at the back.

The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 carries over making 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (599 Newton-meters) of torque. Power runs through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The RS5 Coupe hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds or 3.8 seconds for the Sportback. The standard top speed is 155 mph (249 kph), but the Ascari edition pushes the velocity to 174 mph (280 kph)

Inside, the RS5 models now have a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display running Audi's MIB 3 software. The cabin comes standard with Nappa leather upholstery. The seats have power side bolsters and massage functionality. The RS5 Sportback heated rear seats, too.

If the standard RS5 isn't special enough for you, Audi is also offering them as the Ascari and Black Optic launch editions.

Audi limits the Ascari to 25 units of the RS5 Coupe and 100 examples of the RS5 Sportback. These vehicles wear the dark shade Ascari Blue metallic paint with matching blue brake calipers. For contrast, the side sills are a matte aluminum color. It rides on 20-inch, five-spoke wheels. Under the hood, there's a carbon-fiber engine cover. The Ascari edition's driver grips a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with Alcantara upholstery. The cabin also has carbon matte trim and gray contrast stitching.

In terms of performance tech, the Ascari includes Audi's dynamic steering ratio system and RS Sport Suspension with Dynamic Ride Control. It also gets the RS Sport Exhaust with black tailpipes. The RS driver assistance package includes adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, active lane assist, park assist, top-view camera system, and head-up display.

There are more Black Optic editions on the way with a planned run of 100 Coupes and 325 Sportbacks. It wears black exterior trim for the mirror caps, front spoiler, rear diffuser, and 20-inch, five-spoke wheels. Customers can specify the rest of the exterior in Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Gray, Nardo Gray, and Tango Red. Inside, there's a three-spoke, Alcantara-covered steering wheel and carbon trim. The seats get red stitching.

The Black Optic edition also gets the dynamic steering tech, RS Sport Suspension with Dynamic Ride Control, RS Sport Exhaust with black pipes, and RS driver assistance package.

