The organizers of the North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year Awards have announced their list of semifinalists. There are 27 total vehicles across the three categories that are moving into this stage of the decision making.

"Many of the new models on our semifinalist list make bold statements that are intended to distinguish them within their segments," NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg said. "Several are all-electric, while others have groundbreaking designs or off-the-charts capabilities. It will be fascinating to see which risks pay off this year as our evaluation process continues."

The 50 jurors will conduct a comparison drive of these vehicles from October 5 to 8. They'll then select three finalists from each category and will announce these picks in December. We'll find out the winners in January.

Car of the Year Semifinalists

Utility of the Year Semifinalists

Truck of the Year Semifinalists

Here's what didn't make the cut. In the Cars category, BMW 330e, BMW 4 Series, BMW 545e xDrive, Lexus IS, and Mini Cooper SE didn't get a spot among the semifinalists.

There were even more dropped vehicles in the Utility category. They included the BMW X2 xDrive25e, X3 xDrive30e, BMW xDrive45e, Buick Encore GX, GMC Yukon, GMC Yukon XL, Honda CR-V Hybrid, Hyundai Venue, Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring, Toyota Sienna, Toyota Highlander, and Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

All of the trucks made the cut, and NACTOY even added the Ram 1500 TRX to the semifinalist list.