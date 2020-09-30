Little by little, the pieces of the CT5-V Blackwing puzzle are falling into place. After previously announcing the availability of a manual gearbox and hinting at a 200-mph top speed, Cadillac has dropped another juicy tidbit. America’s answer to the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 will have a pair of body-hugging front seats with a carbon fiber shell to shave off weight.

While the teaser image doesn’t reveal much, Cadillac says these lightweight seats with the laser-etched V-Series logo have “other customer-centric innovations and features” that will be revealed later in the teaser campaign. There are two openings flanking the fixed headrest and these seem to have glossy black surrounds.

Gallery: Cadillac CT5 Blackwing Spy Photos

8 Photos

As a refresher, the range-topping CT5 won’t actually have the “Blackwing” engine despite the car's official name. Instead, it’ll reportedly boast a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with somewhere in the region of 650 horsepower. And yes, you’ll be able to row your own gears as there will be a clutch pedal. The smaller CT4-V Blackwing is also getting a DIY gearbox, but will downsize most likely to a turbocharged V6 with less power.

Cadillac says the CT5-V Blackwing will go on sale next summer, but reminds us the amped-up sedan will have limited availability. Meanwhile, the CT5-V remains the temporary top dog in the family, complete with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 producing 360 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 405 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. It sends power to the rear wheels or an AWD system via a ten-speed automatic transmission, which will also be available as an option for the spicy Blackwing.

The American luxury brand has already updated the CT4 and CT5 for their second model year, adding a fully digital 12-inch instrument cluster, an improved infotainment system, and Enhanced Super Cruise.