Another day, another new Chinese brand you’ve probably never heard about. Voyah, the luxury division of Chinese State-owned carmaker Dongfeng Motor Corporation, is making its only second public appearance this week participating at the Beijing Auto Show following its launch in July this year. During the event, the brand is showcasing its second concept model.

Meet the iFree, a prototype of an all-electric SUV that is previewing a production EV SUV of the same size and type. It’s obviously still a showcar with all the over-exaggerated design solutions you’d expect from a Chinese concept but, in our eyes, it’s already looking interesting and promising.

Gallery: Voyah iFree Electric SUV concept

7 Photos

We don’t have the exact dimensions of the vehicle but, looking at the photos, we assume it’ll be roughly the size of the Mercedes-Benz EQC. It rides on a dedicated platform for electrified vehicles, developed in-house by Dongfeng and its partners. Voyah says it aims to provide “anxiety-free, highly intelligent service” with its new product once it goes on sale at some point next year.

Design-wise, the iFree is not your typical Chinese copycat. In fact, it features a unique design language inspired by the Kun Peng, a mythical Chinese bird. The concept’s massive emblem which spreads across the entire width of the front fascia symbolizes the bird’s open wings. The side profile is muscular with large and pronounced wheel arches.

Unfortunately, we know nothing about what’s hiding under the stylish suit. The brand’s new EAAS platform (Electric, Smart, and Secure Architecture) should be capable of accommodating Donfeng’s latest-generation electric powertrain, similar to what we’ve seen in the Dongfeng Yixuan-EV.