The Infiniti Q50 is one of the oldest premium sedans on the market but the Japanese manufacturer is not ready to retire it yet. Instead, it is launching a new trim level that is joining the previously existing three trim levels for the new model.

The Sensory trim gets mostly appearance upgrades, including slightly more aggressive front and rear fascias, as well as power folding, auto-dimming outside mirrors with a reverse tilt-down feature. Get inside the cabin and you’ll discover leather-wrapped sports seats, a Bose premium audio system with 16 speakers, black headliner and pillars, and wood trim.

The base 2021 Q50 starts at $36,600 (MSRP) and is already available at the brand’s showrooms around the country. Even the entry-level Pure model gets a wider range of standard safety and assistance systems, including blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, intelligent around-view monitor, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and others.

In terms of appearance, the sedan gets two new exterior colors, Slate Gray and Grand Blue, while the range-topping Red Sport 400 model features a new Black Matte Carbon Fiber interior trim and black exterior trim highlights.

The 2021 Q50 continues to be available only with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo gas engine making 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) in the Pure, Lux, and Sensory trims. There's also a twin-turbocharged version of the mill with 400 hp (298 kW) in the Q50 Red Sport. Customers can choose from either a standard rear-wheel drive or an optional all-wheel-drive system depending on the trim level.

Approximately a year ago, Infiniti launched a series of Edition 30 models celebrating the marque’s 30th anniversary.