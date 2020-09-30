If you’ve been keeping an eye on Hyundai’s performance offerings, you might remember the i20 N Sport launched about five years ago. That was a shy attempt at what was to become the fully fledged N Line / N portfolio, which in recent years has expanded beyond hatchbacks to include sedans and even SUVs. The supermini is making the headlines once again, this time courtesy of a new i20 N Line version based on the subcompact hatchback’s latest generation.

As with other N Line models, it combines sporty visual upgrades with the standard engines. That means you can have dual exhaust tips on a car equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter gasoline engine producing a mighty 83 horsepower. Customers can step up to a turbocharged 1.0-liter mill available with 99 hp or 118 hp. Optionally available on the lesser turbo engine and standard on the beefier configuration is mild-hybrid tech to cut emissions and fuel consumption.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line

8 Photos

The i20 N Line adopts a more aggressive body kit with beefier bumpers at the front and rear along with bespoke 17-inch wheels featuring a swanky two-tone look. The hot hatch impersonator can be had in Phantom Black, Aurora Gray, Brass, and Polar White, with the latter optionally available with a Phantom Black roof for a contrasting effect.

Hyundai has made some tweaks inside the cabin where the i20 N Line gets a pair of sporty front seats and an N-branded steering wheel. You’ll also notice the red stitching, metal pedals, and a leather-wrapped gear shift knob with red inserts and the N badge.

The warm version of Hyundai’s B-segment hatch will go on sale in Europe from spring 2021, with a full-fat i20 N also coming next year with roughly 200 horsepower. The new range topper is also expected to have plenty of mechanical changes beyond the uprated powertrain, including sharper handling, enlarged brakes, and a stiffer suspension.