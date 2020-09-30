There's a Tesla Model S rival on the horizon, but it's not from North America or Europe. It's actually from farther east and still in concept form.

Introducing the Beijing Radiance Concept, previewed at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show. As a new brand under China's BAIC, Beijing wants to impress the world with an electric vehicle concept that comes with a futuristic look and numbers that competes squarely against current top names. Just take a gander at its photos for now.

Gallery: Beijing Radiance Concept

8 Photos

While details are scarce about the new concept, CarNewsChina reports that the Beijing Radiance Concept boasts a maximum driving range of 497 miles (800 kilometers) in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). Beijing also touts that the vehicle will get level 4 autonomous driving when it hits production, comparable to Tesla's Autopilot feature.

As for the looks, well, the Radiance strikes a futuristic pose at its Motor Show booth but keep in mind that its production version is expected to be more subdued. In profile, the concept vehicle looks like a four-door coupe, giving out a sleek and go-fast appeal. The rear is populated by a bevy of LEDs, again, for that futuristic appeal.

The futurism continues inside with a cabin devoid of clutters for that minimalist approach. The steering wheel has a screen integrated on it, plus the dashboard is crowned by a massive infotainment system.

There isn't any information as to when this concept will hit production and whether it will be sold outside the People's Republic. But if the numbers mentioned above were to transcend into reality, then Tesla might be facing a worthy rival in China, which is an important and emerging market for electric vehicles.