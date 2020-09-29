A rounded design with angular accents looks fresh and modern.

The Tesla Model 3 is already one of the most recognizable EVs in the world, thanks to its distinctive silhouette and grille-less front fascia. But it might get a new rival soon, previewed by the Neta Eureka 03 concept that debuted at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show this week. Boasting a sleek Art Deco design, the Eureka 03 could be the third model from electric vehicle manufacturer Neta, following the U and N01 crossovers.

Neta claims a range of 800 kilometers (496 miles) using the somewhat outdated NEDC testing protocol, according to a Facebook post from CarNewsChina.com. Using a little armchair mathematics, we’d estimate the EPA rating to be a still-impressive 559 km (347 miles). For comparison, a standard-range Tesla Model 3 with rear-wheel drive is rated at 250 miles of range, while the all-wheel-drive, extended-range variant traveled 322 miles in EPA testing.

The Eureka 03 will also sprint to 100 kilometers an hour (62 miles per hour) in about 4 seconds, a number that also compares very nicely to the Tesla – the base model hits 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, while the extended-range Model 3 drops that number to 4.4 seconds. Of course, those looking for maximum acceleration from their compact luxury EVs should go for the Tesla Model 3 Performance, which boots it to 60 in just 3.2 seconds, with a rated range of 299 miles.

Measuring 189.0 inches long, 78.7 inches wide, and 55.1 inches tall (draped over a 114-inch wheelbase), the Neta concept wears its proportions well. Sharp, Y-shaped headlights look a bit like those found on the Polestar 2, though much larger. A wide, pointed lower grille provides cooling for electrical components, as well as giving the “Eureka 03” branding a sharp backdrop. Triangular strakes dominate the side profile, pairing nicely with a five-spoke, plumeria-shaped wheel design.

The fastback sedan’s curving roofline and rear haunches feature gorgeous flying buttresses that might as well have been plucked right from a modern supercar. Spoiling the rear view (pun intended) is a rear wing that looks a bit too small for the vehicle. Luckily, an attention-grabbing rear light bar (bookended by finlike tail lights) and a slick rear diffuser rescue the back end.

CarNewsChina.com expects a production version of the Neta Eureka 03 to arrive on the roads of China sometime in 2022.

