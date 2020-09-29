As the third-largest country by area in the entire world, China is ripe for overlanding adventures, and the Great Wall Black Bullet concept is ready for action. Debuting this week at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show, the Black Bullet overlander looks like it’s based on the existing Great Wall P-Series pickup (also called the Pao), modified with a few exciting features that prepare it for a rugged, cross-continent journey.

Most obvious is a well-integrated intake snorkel (a la Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro) that should provide the powertrain with clean, dry, dust-free air. And relative to the production-spec Pao truck, the Black Bullet gets a larger front bumper that has been reshaped for additional wheel clearance and approach angle. The bumper also gets orange accents, and there’s a hidden winch under the license plate to aid in recovery missions. The rear bumper also gets a winch and orange tow hooks, matching the front well.

Aggressive mud-terrain tires mounted on beadlock (or at least imitation-beadlock) wheels should provide a bit more ground clearance and traction in off-road situations. Oversized wheel arch extensions with orange fastening bolts provide coverage for the larger rolling stock.

The Great Wall Black Bullet also gets an unusual rack mounted over the bed. Possibly serving as an oversized gear basket – enabling two-tier loading in combination with the cargo box – the bed rack’s paint scheme matches the rest of the vehicle’s satin black and orange. Inside, the concept pickup dresses up the production Pao’s interior with two-tone black and gray upholstery, featuring quilted seat stitching.

Great Wall didn’t confirm exactly what’s under the hood of the Black Bullet overlander, although we doubt it diverges too far from the P-Series. That means a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, producing 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts). Production is likewise a mystery, but whether or not the automaker puts the Black Bullet in dealer showrooms, we’d bet building a replica wouldn’t be too difficult for the enterprising Pao owner.