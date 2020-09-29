Always in tune with its history, Jeep has given purists reason to celebrate with the return of the Grand Wagoneer. Covered in screens and teak wood, this luxurious giant will let passengers cruise in comfort while leaving Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator owners inconsolable in a pile of their own hard-earned cash. Thankfully, car enthusiast and YouTuber Eddiex takes us for a bumper-to-bumper tour of what makes the revival of the classic so special.

Right from the start, it’s clear that the vehicle comes packed full of technology on both the interior and the exterior. Whether it be the plethora of touchscreens, plug-in hybrid powertrain, or even the extensive array of LED lights, it’s clear that Jeep wants to do things properly.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept

53 Photos

The SUV in the video stands on 24-inch rims, which Eddiex was quick to point out would be downsized a bit for the production version – great news, as the current versions dwarf the brakes hidden behind them. Aside from the big feet, Jeep has clearly dressed up its act on this occasion, producing a comfortable and elegant package.

Aside from the teak wood accents throughout the vehicle, it also boasts one of the biggest sunroofs we’ve ever seen, with special flair printed onto it – a road map of Detroit. As Eddiex plunges deeper into the interior, the vehicle was put into one of its “chill” modes playing a soothing fireplace sequence on all of the interior screens.

Audiophiles will be happy to know that the vehicle features a 23-speaker McIntosh stereo to accompany you and your passengers with high-fidelity sound. Sure, it’s the high-end audio brand’s first automotive application in two decades, but these folks have set the standard for home audio since the company began in 1949.

While this is obviously a concept vehicle, the Grand Wagoneer is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2021. The differences between concept and production model remain a mystery, but it’s clear that the team is on the right track.