The New 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible

All new 2nd generation of BMW’s 4 Series Convertible.

More style, power, torque and performance.

The latest safety, driver assist and infotainment technologies.

MSRP starting at $53,100 for the 430i Convertible plus $995 Destination.

Market launch set for March 2021 for RWD variants and July 2021 for xDrive models.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – Sept. 29, 2020...Today, BMW is proud to present the all-new, second generation 4 Series Convertible, 35 years after the very first 3 Series Convertible was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The new four-seater continues the tradition of exhilarating open-air motoring, rightfully deserving “The Ultimate Driving Machine” moniker with its modern styling, low-slung shoulder line, cutting-edge technology and performance.

The most noticeable change from the previous generation is the switch from hardtop to newly designed soft-top, which brings many benefits including weight reduction, greater cargo space and a lower center of gravity for improved handling.

MSRP is $53,100 for the new 430i Convertible, $55,100 for the 430i xDrive Convertible, $64,00 for the M440i Convertible and $66,000 for the M440i xDrive Convertible. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.

New convertible soft-top

The new 4 Series Convertible’s top uses large panel bow elements with a honeycomb-design construction, a flush-fitting glass rear window, multiple layers of insulation and a fabric cover available in two colors. The fabric is pulled taut when the roof is closed, giving the car a coupe- like appearance with a classic fabric top convertible feel.

The soft-top roof color choices include standard black and an optional Moonlight black which gives the fabric a classy metallic shimmer, especially in direct sunlight.

The soft-top is also approximately 40 percent lighter than the previous generation’s hardtop. The smooth surface, when closed, improves the 4 Series Convertible’s aerodynamics and reduces wind noise. The effective insulation allows for quicker heating of the cabin in colder temperatures. Another benefit of the fabric top is an extra 0.2 inches of headroom when compared to the previous hardtop.

Opening and closing the soft-top takes 18 seconds and can be performed at up to 31 mph. The three bow panels fold neatly into a compact Z configuration which can also be performed via the remote key thanks to the Comfort Access system which is standard on the M440i models and optional on the 430i models.

The compact dimensions of the folded soft-top increase cargo area to 9.0 cubic feet, an increase of 1.2 cubic feet over the previous 4 Series Convertible. The top features a safety mechanism which prevents it from being lowered if the trunk area is filled. A pass-through door in the rear seat allows for longer items to be carried inside the car.

A standard wind deflector with two mesh elements can be fitted in the rear to reduce both wind noise and air turbulence. When not in use, the deflector can be stored either within easy reach behind the rear backrest or in its fitted bag in the cargo compartment.

Exterior Design and Improved Aerodynamics

The new 2021 4 Series Convertible is 5.2-inches longer (5.3-inches for M440i models), 1.0- inches wider and 0.1-inch higher. It also has a 1.6-inch longer wheelbase than its predecessor. The front track has grown by 1.5-inches, accentuating the wider and more aggressive stance of the low-slung open-top cars. The new 4 Series Convertible’s aerodynamic properties are

also improved over those of its predecessor (by 0.02 Cx) thanks to the sleek new soft-top, a nearly sealed underbody and numerous improved aero aids such as air curtains and air flap control.

The striking front end of the 4 Series features a new BMW kidney grille design which provides adequate airflow to meet engine cooling requirements. The grille is angled forward and extends to the bottom of the front bumper cover. The kidney grille is framed by surfaces with a three- dimensional mesh structure. The arrow-shaped lines of the hood come together at the grille while the air curtain intakes at the edges of the front bumper highlight the 4 Series’ width.

Standard LED headlights are slimmer in design and taper toward the kidney grille. Two U- shaped daytime running light elements in each headlight are the most pronounced feature. The turn signals consist of three glass blade units in the corners of each front light assembly.

The profile of the new 4 Series Convertible shows the new model’s very clean and minimalist classic lines - a notchback silhouette with the roof up or the wide, low muscular appearance with the roof down.

The width of the new 4 Series Convertible is reinforced in the rear by slim, darkened L-shaped LED taillights which extend into the quarter panels. Vertical apertures at the corners of the rear bumper mimic the front’s air breather openings.

The M Sport Package includes a uniquely styled front bumper with larger air intake openings and a restyled rear bumper with shadowline inlays. The rear diffuser panel, front air intake trim, side window moldings and lower exterior mirror housings are all finished in high-gloss black. Selecting the optional Shadowline Package provides a high-gloss black finish to the kidney grille, exhaust tip trim and a black finish to the mirror caps.

The M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles’ exterior styling is set apart by a Cerium Grey finish to the kidney grille, front air intake trim, exterior mirror caps and rear trapezoidal exhaust tip trim.

Interior Design

A premium driver-centric cockpit is the main focus of the new 4 Series Convertible’s interior design. Newly-designed front power Sport seats and leather Sport steering wheel are standard. The upswept center console creates individual space for the front seat passengers. The M

Sport Package and M440i Convertible models offer additional soft knee padding on the sides of the center console as well as an M Sport steering wheel and door sill plates with the M logo.

The center display screen flows into the instrument cluster area to form a congruous unit. The light functions are operated from a panel of buttons to the left of the steering wheel. The start/stop button is now located in the center console along with the newly-designed gear selector lever, the iDrive Controller and the buttons for the Driving Experience Control switch.

Rear seating with integral head restraints is designed for two passengers and features a center armrest with storage and cupholders as well as a pass-through section to the cargo area.

The interior of the new 4 Series Convertible features lighting for front and rear interior, glovebox, center armrest storage compartment, sun visor mirrors, trunk area and door courtesy lights. The optional interior ambient lighting provides adjustable lighting for the contour lines across the instrument and door panels. The lighting’s distribution, brightness and color scheme can be configured via the iDrive menu to suit the driver’s taste and mood.

The storage trays and compartments around the front seats and in the rear are more capacious than in the outgoing model. As well as the traditional glove compartment and the storage space under the center armrest, there is also a stowage tray in front of the gear selector lever, roomy door pockets and an additional storage compartment underneath the control panel for the lighting functions on the driver’s side. The cover at the front of the center console opens with a fingertip push to reveal two cupholders, a 12V socket and a USB port. A second USB port can be found in the illuminated storage compartment under the center armrest.

Convertible-specific noise reduction measures have been taken in the areas of the intake system, engine cover and underbody to dampen engine noise and thereby increase acoustic comfort when driving with the top down. Measures to divert wind noise effectively around the body further enhance comfort levels.

The acoustic properties of the air conditioning system have also been improved by reducing airflow noise. A three-zone automatic climate control system allowing independent control of the temperature and ventilation settings for the driver’s side, the front passenger side and the rear passenger compartment is standard.

Power and Performance

All models of the new 4 Series enjoy a boost in horsepower and torque over the models they replace. Powering the new 430i and 430i xDrive Convertibles is an updated B46 2.0-liter 4- cylinder BMW TwinPower turbocharged engine delivering 255 hp @ 5,000 – 6,500 rpm (an increase of 7 hp) and 295 ft-lbs. of torque @ 1,550 – 4,400 rpm (an increase of 37 ft-lbs.). The 430i Convertible accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds (tbd for 430i xDrive) and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph or 130 mph depending on the selected wheel and tire combination.

The new M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles are powered by the B58 3.0-liter inline 6- cylinder BMW TwinPower turbocharged engine producing 382 hp @ 5,800 – 6,500 rpm (an increase of 62 hp) and 369 ft-lbs. of torque @ 1,800 – 5,000 rpm (an increase of 39 ft.-lbs.). The M440i Convertible accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds (tbd for M440i xDrive) and can reach an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph or 130 mph depending on the selected wheel and tire combination.

Both 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder engines use a single, twin-scroll turbocharger, high precision fuel injection (operating at over 5,000 psi), VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing.

The 3.0-liter 6-cylinder motors in the M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles also benefit from weight-optimized pistons and connecting rods and from an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head allowing for better thermal efficiency from the integrated water-cooling passages.

Drive systems and 8-speed transmission with new Sprint function

The new BMW 4 Series Convertibles are available in a choice of either traditional rear-wheel drive or with BMW’s latest intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system offering additional traction during both performance driving and in varied weather conditions.

The BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system helps to sharpen the car’s handling properties. Power is sent to the wheels via an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case. The latest xDrive system found in the new 4 Series Convertible offers rapid, precise and fully variable distribution of drive torque between the front and rear wheels. In

driving situations where all-wheel drive is not needed, all the power is directed to the rear wheels.

All 4 Series models deliver their drive torque to the road through a standard 8-speed sport automatic transmission with launch control. The M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles also include a standard rear M Sport differential (optional on the 430i and 430i xDrive) which helps improve traction by equalizing drive torque between the left and right rear wheels under acceleration. It also works in conjunction with the DSC Stability control system to reduce unwanted understeer.

The latest version of BMW’s quick-shifting Sport automatic transmission features a new, optimized hydraulic control system for improved response and efficiency. A new generation of torsion dampers reduce irregularities within the powertrain, enhancing both driving comfort and shifting. Integral twin-damper systems for isolating vibrations reduce the degree of slip at the torque converter lock-up clutch.

Besides standard Launch Control the 8-speed Sport automatic transmission on the M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles feature a brand-new Sprint function. Pulling on the left shift paddle for at least a second engages the Driving Experience Control switch’s SPORT settings for the accelerator response, exhaust note and gearshift characteristics. At the same time, the transmission will drop straight into the lowest possible gear for maximum acceleration. SPORT mode displays appear in the instrument cluster and the word SPRINT flashes up.

Intelligent connectivity enables the 8-speed automatic transmission to adapt its shift strategy according to the route and driving situation. Working with the standard navigation system, the 8-speed Steptronic transmission uses data from this system and from the optional Active Cruise Control system’s radar sensor. This makes it possible for the transmission to avoid unnecessary gear changes by shifting down early in order to use engine braking to scrub off speed and be in the correct gear to accelerate out of a turn.

New 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System

A new 48-volt mild-hybrid system is standard on the 6-cylinder M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles. The 48-volt starter/generator unit is complemented by a separate 48-volt battery which allows for energy recuperation, storage and use during driving. Energy can be recuperated from deceleration, braking and from excess electricity generated while driving in

Sport mode.

The excess energy is converted to electricity by the 48-volt starter/generator and stored in the 48-volt battery. This energy can be used by the starter/generator unit to boost performance during hard acceleration or by providing power for electronic systems, thus reducing the load on the engine and improving overall efficiency.

The 48-volt starter generator also improves efficiency by allowing the stopped engine to be restarted quickly with little vibration. The Auto Start/Stop function can now turn off the engine while the driver is braking for a stop as soon as the speed drops below 9 mph.

Chassis and Suspension

The body of the new 2021 4 Series Convertibles are made from hot-stamped steels, multi- phase steels and aluminum alloys to help reduce weight while providing for the most rigid platform possible to allow the suspension to work at its fullest potential. Additional bracing has been added, connecting the front shock towers to the bulkhead and to the front end as well as the rear axle area to help the new 4 Series deliver better agility and precision.

Convertible-specific reinforcements include side skirts with greater torsional rigidity, aluminium shear panel in the front end, a reinforced transmission tunnel in the rear as well as a rigid rear floor plate. As a result, static torsional rigidity of the new BMW 4 Series Convertible is up by 4 percent overall compared to its predecessor.

The front end of the car uses extruded aluminum side member panels and die-cast aluminum shock absorber housings. The hood, front fenders and doors are now made from aluminum, saving approximately 44 lbs from the front end when compared to the previous model.

The very rigid passenger cell and specially designed supporting structures impart an excellent structure for the active and passive safety systems to work together to help protect passengers.

The lift-related shock absorbers can deliver both sport-focused handling and driving comfort. The shocks reduce body movement and even out road vibrations by continuously adjusting the progressive damping force based on the changing spring travel. Excessive compression and rebound forces are better controlled to prevent the new 4 Series Convertible from becoming unsettled not only when driving over rough surfaces but also during performance driving.

The lift-related shock system adds extra hydraulic damping to the front shocks and extra compression limiting to the rear shocks. At the front, vibrations are reduced by an additional element that drops down into the inner sleeve of the shock absorber. Only when greater loads are encountered does the entire shock become active. The varying wall thicknesses of the front shocks, tubular anti-roll bars and lightweight control arms act together to reduce unsprung weight, improving the suspension’s responses.

The optional M Sport suspension (standard on the new M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles) features firmer spring settings, stiffer bushings and mounts, firmer anti-roll bars and a greater negative wheel camber.

Passive safety and rollover protection system

A comprehensive passive safety package maximizes occupant protection in an extremely wide range of situations. In addition to the super-stiff passenger cell and highly resilient supporting structures, there are integrated safety electronics which deploy the restraint systems at the optimum moment and with the required effect for the type and severity of the collision at hand.

The hot-stamped steels and aluminum alloys used for the safety passenger cell are supplemented by multi-phase steels for extra reinforcement. The reinforced side skirts are manufactured from tailored rolled steel blanks with varying wall thicknesses to cater for the different loads. There are also high-strength side impact members in the doors and seat cross- members to reduce deformation depth in the event of a side-on collision. The full ensemble of restraint systems comprises three-point inertia-reel seatbelts with belt tensioners on all seats, as well as front, head and side airbags whose deployment is controlled by the central safety electronics.

The new BMW 4 Series Convertible’s rollover protection system is triggered automatically the instant the central safety electronics indicate the car is at risk of turning over. The system consists of two protective bars made from high-strength aluminum and fitted out of sight behind the rear-seat head restraints. In hazardous situations, the pre-tensioned bars are extended by a pyrotechnic charge in a fraction of a second and combine with the extremely sturdy windscreen frame to create a survival space for the occupants.

Optional Adaptive M Suspension

The optional Adaptive M Suspension combines all of the best traits of the M Sport suspension with electronic shocks to offer a wide range of adjustment from sport to comfort. Continuously adjustable valves allow the damping force to be adjusted for each wheel individually. Switching between the various Driving Experience Control modes delivers clearly different variations in the damping characteristics – from the well-balanced comfort COMFORT mode to the highly dynamic setup activated in SPORT.

The ADAPTIVE setting allows for automatic adjustment of the steering, damping, accelerator pedal responses and the Sport Steptronic transmission’s shift characteristics to suit the driving style. The control system responds to accelerator and steering inputs to switch the powertrain and suspension to a sportier or more comfortable response. Map data supplied by the standard navigation system can also be used to anticipate upcoming turns.

Steering

Electric power steering with Servotronic speed-sensitive power assistance is standard on the new 4 Series Convertible

Variable Sport steering, part of the optional M Sport Package and standard on the M440i and M440i xDrive models, adjusts to changes in the steering angle to maximize cornering agility and low speed comfort. The steering’s direct, precise responses enhance turn-in performance while the wheel angles required for parking maneuvers are achieved with only a few turns of the steering wheel.

Wheels, Tires and Brakes

All 4 Series Convertibles are equipped with standard 18 x 7.5-inch alloy wheels with all-season run-flat tires. Optional on all models are 19 x 8.0-inch alloy wheels with 225/40R19 all-season run-flat tires or 19 x 8.0-inch front alloy wheels with 225/40R19 and 19 x 8.5-inch alloy wheels with 255/35R19 performance run-flat tires. The M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles offer 18 x 7.5-inch front alloy wheels with 225/45R18 and 18 x 8.0-inch alloy wheels with 255/40R18 performance runflat tires. Both 430i and M440i models offer 19-inch non-runflat high- performance tires as part of the optional Dynamic Handling Package.

Standard brakes on the 430i and 430i xDrive Convertibles are vented disks with single-piston floating calipers, front and rear. The M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles are equipped with vented disks with M Sport Brakes with Blue calipers featuring vented disks with four-piston front fixed and single-piston floating rear calipers. M Sport Brakes with Red calipers are optional on the M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles. The 430i and 430i xDrive Convertibles offer a choice of optional M Sport Brakes with either blue or red calipers. M Sport Brakes deliver outstanding thermal resistance with short pedal travel for sportier driving.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

The 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible comes equipped with standard assist features designed to deliver peace of mind and improved driving comfort. Included systems are: lane departure warning with steering correction; frontal collision; pedestrian warning with braking function; blind spot detection; rear cross traffic alert; rear collision preparation, automatic high beams; and speed limit information.

Optional on the new 4 Series is the Driving Assistance Professional Package which adds Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Extended Traffic Jam Assist for limited access highways – a Level 2 autonomous assist system which helps to reduce fatigue in stop-and-go freeway traffic by allowing for extended hands free vehicle operation, lane keeping assistant with side collision avoidance, evasion aid, front cross-traffic alert and emergency stop assistant – which can help guide your BMW to the shoulder and bring it to a halt in a medical emergency situation.

The optional Parking Assistance Package includes a panorama view and 3D surround camera views to assist with parking. The system helps identify suitable parallel and perpendicular parking spots and can guide your 4 Series into and out of your selected spot. The included back-up assistant records the last 50 yards driven at speeds below 20 mph and can automatically reverse your 4 Series along the exact path take to help navigate narrow or winding driveways, for example. The remote 3D view function gives drivers the ability to call up a three-dimensional live image of their parked vehicle and its immediate vicinity on their smartphone.

The drive recorder, a new optional feature on a BMW 4 Series equipped with the Parking Assistance Package, uses the cameras of the various driver assistance systems to record video footage from the front and/or rear viewpoints of the vehicle before storing the recordings. The saved video files can be either watched later on the center control display when the car is

stationary or exported via the USB port. When activated, the drive recorder shoots and stores up to 40 seconds of video. In the event of a collision, a period of up to 20 seconds around the moment of impact is automatically recorded and saved.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

The new 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible also offers the latest version of BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant to help interact with your car in a more natural way. Activated by a spoken prompt, such as “Hey BMW” or at the touch of a button, this digital companion learns the way you communicate to provide better and more accurate responses. The Intelligent Personal Assistant can now recognize who is speaking -- the driver or passenger -- and can react accordingly by changing the temperature settings on only one side of the cabin for example.

Naturally spoken instructions can now also be used to open and close the car’s windows (partially or fully) or adjust the air conditioning. In addition, the driver can set rules by which the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant learns routines that increase convenience in specific situations. For instance, the driver’s window could be opened automatically when the vehicle reaches a chosen location entered using GPS coordinates, such as the entrance to a garage.

Standard iDrive 7 with Navigation and new BMW Maps

Standard on the new BMW 4 Series Convertible is iDrive 7 with intuitive operation, individually configurable content and seamless interaction between driver and vehicle. Up to 10 pages can be personalized with two to four tiles of content each. Ways to interact with your new 4 Series Convertible include the touchscreen center control display, the iDrive controller, the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and via the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Standard displays are an 8.8-inch center touchscreen control display and a 5.1-inch color display between the instrument gauges. Selecting the optional Live Cockpit Professional upgrades the displays to a 10.25-inch center touchscreen control display and a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument display.

The standard navigation has also been improved with a new digital cloud-based feature called BMW Maps. The benefits are faster route calculations and dynamic recalculation based on precise real-time traffic data. The route is worked out using an anticipatory approach, meaning upcoming traffic along the entire route is factored into the calculation of the expected arrival time. Complete traffic data is now available for more minor roads, too. Hazard warnings

transmitted online from the BMW fleet now reach the car even faster thanks to connected navigation. These improvements help to produce a very accurate estimate of arrival time and improved route guidance. The destination input function has also been improved and now lets the driver enter any word. Alternatively, the destination can be entered at any time simply by voice control. Plus, points of interest (POIs) along the route are described in greater detail, with reviews, opening times and photos.

When selecting the optional Live Cockpit Professional, the navigation system is enhanced with 3D visualizations of the surrounding area, depicting all of the cars, trucks and motorcycles registered by the cameras and sensors in the driver’s current lane as well as those in any adjacent lanes. They are shown in the central section of the instrument display. Vehicles within a critical distance are highlighted. Graphics indicate maneuvers which can be carried out with the help of the assistance systems. This ensures the driver has an overview of the situation and relevant courses of action at all times. If route guidance is activated, the screen also shows a panel with navigation instructions above the 3D view.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility

The new 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible offers standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility. This benefits already enjoyed by Apple iPhone owners are now available to Android users making it easier to access a large number of digital services from the car in the same way as on their smartphone. These include Google Assistant, Google Maps, music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music, and the WhatsApp messaging service.

Exterior colors

The 430i and 430i xDrive Convertibles offer a choice of two standard non-metallic paints and seven optional metallic finishes, three of which are new colors. The M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles offer a choice of one standard non-metallic color, five optional metallic finishes and two optional Individual metallic paints.

Alpine White (standard)

Jet Black (standard on 430i and 430i xDrive only)

Black Sapphire Metallic

Mineral White Metallic

Sunset Orange Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Bluestone Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Portimao Blue Metallic (new)

San Remo Green Metallic (new)

Arctic Race Blue Metallic (new)

Individual Dravit Grey Metallic (M440i and M440i xDrive only)

Individual Tanzanite II Blue Metallic (M440i and M440i xDrive only)

Interior Upholstery and Trim

Standard 430i and 430i xDrive models is SensaTec in a choice of Canberra Beige or Black. Vernasca Leather is standard on the M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles and optional on 430i and 430i xDrive models.

Canberra Beige / Black SensaTec (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Canberra Beige / Black Vernasca leather

Tacora Red Vernasca leather

Mocha Vernasca leather

Cognac Vernasca leather

Oyster Vernasca leather

Black Vernasca leather

Black Vernasca leather with Blue contrast stitching

Open Pore Fine Wood Oak Grain trim is standard on the 430i and 430i xDrive Convertibles. Aluminum Tetragon trim is standard on the M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles. Optional on all models is Aluminum trim with mesh effect, Open Pore Fine Wood Maple trim or High-gloss Fine Wood Ash Grey-Brown trim.

A SensaTec dashboard is standard on the M440i and M440i xDrive models and optional on the 430i and 430i xDrive Convertibles.

Standard Equipment

The new 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertibles include a very comprehensive list of standard equipment.

The 430i and 430i xDrive Convertibles

18-inch V-spoke bicolor orbit grey wheels with all-season run-flat tires

8-speed Sport Steptronic transmission

Sport Leather Steering wheel

Alarm system

Universal garage-door opener

Rear-view camera

Convertible wind deflector

Matte chrome exterior trim

Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors

Power front Sport seats

40/20/40 split folding rear seat

Open Pore Fine Wood Oak Grain trim

Black convertible top

Park Distance Control

Rain sensor and auto headlights

Automatic climate control

Dynamic Cruise Control

LED Headlights

Automatic High Beams

SiriusXM with 360L and 1 year All Access Subscription

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility

Navigation

Active Protection

o Automaticfrontseatbelttensioning

o Automaticclosingofwindowsandmoonroof o FatigueandFocusAlert

o Post-crashbraking

Active Driving Assistant

o LaneDepartureWarning

o SpeedlimitInformation

o ActiveBlindSpotDetection o RearCross-TrafficAlert

o RearCollisionPreparation

Active Guard

o PedestrianWarningwithbraking

o FrontalCollisionWarning

o CityCollisionMitigationwithbraking

The M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles adds:

18-inch M Double-spoke alloy wheels with all-season run-flat tires

48-volt Mild Hybrid System

M Sport Brakes with Blue calipers

M Sport Differential

Variable sport steering

Comfort Access keyless entry

SensaTec dashboard

Aluminum Tetragon trim

M sport suspension

M steering wheel

Lumbar support and adjustable seat width

Aerodynamic kit

Rear spoiler

Shadowline exterior trim

Packages and Optional Equipment

Convenience Package (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Comfort Access keyless entry

Lumbar support

Ambient interior lighting.

M Sport Package (430i and 430i xDrive)

19-inch M Double-spoke Style 797M bicolor wheels with performance run-flat tires

o or19-inchMDouble-spokeStyle797Mbicolorwheelswithall-seasonrftires

o or19-inchMDouble-spokeStyle791Mjetblackwheelsw/performancerftires o or19-inchMDouble-spokeStyle791Mjetblackwheelsw/all-seasonrftires

o or19-inchDouble-spokeStyle793iorbitgreywheelsw/all-seasonrftires

Aerodynamic kit

Variable sport steering

M Sport suspension

o orAdaptiveMSuspension

o orDynamicHandlingPackage

SensaTec dashboard

M Steering wheel

Aluminum Tetragon interior trim

o orOpenPoreFineWoodOakGraintrim

o orOpenPoreFineWoodMapletrim

o orFineWoodtrimwithAshGrey-Brownhighgloss o orAluminumtrimwithmesheffect

Shadowline exterior trim

Dynamic Handling Package

• 19-inch M Double-spoke Style 791M wheels with performance non-runflat tires

o or19-inchMDouble-spokeStyle797Mwheelswithperf.non-runflattires o or19-inchMDouble-spokeStyle792Mwheelswithperf.non-runflattires

(M440i models only)

M Sport Brakes with either Blue or Red calipers (standard on M440i models)

M Sport Differential (standard on M440i models)

Adaptive M Suspension

Driving

Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways (Level 2)

Active Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance

Evasion Aid

Front Cross-traffic alert

Shadowline Package (all models)

Extended Shadowline exterior trim to kidney grille surround and exhaust tips

Black mirror caps

Parking Assistance Package (all models)

Parking Assistant Plus

Active Park Distance Control

Surround View with Remote 3D View

Assistance Professional Package (all models)

Premium Package (all models)

Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort Access keyless entry (standard on M440i and M440i xDrive)

Lumbar support (standard on M440i and M440i xDrive)

Heated front seats

Ambient lighting

Head-Up Display

Live Cockpit Professional

Executive Package (all models)

Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort Access keyless entry (standard on M440i and M440i xDrive)

Lumbar support (standard on M440i and M440i xDrive)

Heated front seats

Ambient lighting

Head-Up Display

Live Cockpit Professional

Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight

Gesture Control

Individual Options

Remote Engine Start

19-inch M Double-spoke Style 791M jet black wheels with performance run-flat tires

19-inch M Double-spoke Style 791M jet black wheels with all-season run-flat tires

19-inch Double-spoke Style 793i bicolor orbit grey wheels with all-season run-flat tires

19-inch M Double-spoke Style 792M cerium grey wheels w/perf. rft tires (M440i models)

19" M Double-spoke Style 792M cerium grey wheels w/all-season rft tires (M440i models)

19" M Double-spoke Style 797M bicolor wheels w/ performance rft tires

18" M Double-spoke Style 848M bicolor wheels w/performance rft tires (M440i models)

Heated Steering Wheel

M Sport Brakes with Blue calipers (430i and 430i xDrive)

M Sport Brakes with Red calipers

Adaptive M Suspension

Satin aluminium line exterior trim (430i models)

Moonlight black soft top

Heated front seats

SensaTec dashboard (430i models)

Front ventilated seats

Ambient lighting

Head-Up Display

Harman Kardon surround sound system

Drive Recorder

Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices

Live Cockpit Professional

Open Pore Fine Wood Oak Grain trim

High-gloss Fine Wood Ash Grey-Brown trim

Aluminum trim with mesh effect

Neck warmers