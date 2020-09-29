Starting this fall, Nissan’s Nismo brand will head off-road. The Japanese automaker will offer Nismo aftermarket parts for not only the Frontier, but also its Titan and Xterra models. The parts will also be available on the next-generation Frontier when that model goes on sale for 2021. The new line of parts will make their official debut on the 2020 Frontier the automaker is sponsoring in the 2020 Rebelle Rally off-road event.

Customers will be able to upgrade a host of parts that improve performance and enhance the vehicle’s look. Nissan kitted-out a 2020 Frontier with all the goodies, and it looks good even if the overall design is still dated. Nismo will offer a suspension upgrade, a new front bumper, an off-road lighting upgrade, and new wheels. The upgraded suspension is designed to handle the additional weight of larger tires, heavy-duty bumpers, and whatever cargo and equipment are needed. The suspension can give the pickup up to a two-inch lift.

Nissan calls its new off-road bumper a “first in a series” of off-road bumpers for the automaker’s trucks and SUVs. It weighs only 105 pounds (47 kilograms), features two recovery points, and can handle a winch. It also has spots for additional lighting, like Nismo’s six-inch, branded LED lights. No off-road upgrade would be complete without new wheels, and Nismo offers unique 17-inch units finished in Axis Gray paint and a Nismo center cap.

It’s difficult to tell, but Nissan did update the Frontier for the 2020 model year. Under the hood, the automaker slipped its new 3.8-liter V6 making 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 281 pound-feet (381 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with a new nine-speed gearbox that replaces the date five-speed unit. Spy photos have given us a preview of the next-gen Frontier’s look inside and out, and it appears Nismo’s new parts will look great on the new truck. The parts will be available on the 2005-2020 Frontier, 2016-2021 Titan, and the 2005-2015 Xterra.