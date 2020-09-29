The Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't on sale just yet. All models save for the GT should reach dealerships by the end of the year, but there's fresh incentive for folks to place an order. Ford has reportedly cut the MSRP of most Mach-E models and in some cases, the new price is a full $3,000 less than before.

The news broke on Macheforum.com with a post showing an alleged official message from Ford to dealerships. It informs dealers of a new pricing structure called PL 120, and it asks dealers to contact Mach-E reservation holders to inform them of the new price. Motor1.com contacted Ford for an official confirmation of this, and while we haven't yet heard back as of this article posting, Ford's official website does show the updated Mach-E pricing as indicated in the forum post.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

95 Photos

In short, Premium models are $3,000 cheaper. California Route 1 models receive a $2,000 cut, and First Edition models are dropped by $1,000. Here's a quick breakdown of the new Mustang Mach-E suggested retail pricing:

Model Old MSRP New MSRP Difference Select RWD $43,895 $42,895 -$1,000 Select AWD $46,595 $45,595 -$1,000 California Route 1 RWD $51,800 $49,800 -$2,000 Premium RWD $50,000 $47,000 -$3,000 Premium AWD $52,700 $49,700 -$3,000 First Edition $59,300 $58,300 -$1,000

The only model not included in Ford's MSRP reduction is the GT, but that doesn't mean it won't also see a price drop eventually. It's currently listed on Ford's website with an estimated starting price of $60,000, but it also doesn't go on sale until the late summer of 2021. In other words, there's plenty of time for Ford to dial down the GT's MSRP, too.