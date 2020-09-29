The Toyota Supra and Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk are about as different as two performance vehicles can be. Still, the folks at Hoonigan have the opportunity to drag race them and take advantage of it.

This Supra is mildly tuned with an upgraded ECU from VF Engineering. It takes the output to a claimed 430 horsepower (321 kilowatts).

Gallery: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: First Drive

Meanwhile, this Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk is stock. It even has a disadvantage going into the race by having some cargo inside and a passenger on board. The vehicle already weighs significantly more than the Supra, and these factors widen the gap even more.

In the first race, the Jeep driver jumps the start twice. The second run goes better, and the Jeep scores an easy victory.

From there, things get interesting. The Hoonigan team decides to have the Jeep go from a stop, but the Toyota gets to start from a roll. This should give the Supra a major advantage. However, the Grand Cherokee still manages to win by a nose.

Finally, there's one last run where the Supra has an even longer roll before the Grand Cherokee gets to start. This is enough for the Toyota to score its first victory in these runs.

The video highlights just how impressive of a performer that the Trackhawk is. Despite being far heavier, its 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) is apparently plenty to beat a tuned Supra in a straight line. Naturally, the drag race we really want to see is the Trackhawk taking on the new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat that has just a bit more muscle at 710 hp (529 kW).