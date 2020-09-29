Do you still remember the first-generation Infiniti FX? A very well-proportioned luxury SUV with a coupe-like shape way before the coupe-SUV mania existed. It’s finally getting an ideological successor in the form of the all-new QX55 that is set to be revealed on November 11 this year.

Some six weeks before the big debut, we are ready to unhide the vehicle’s design. Of course, this is not an official look at the model but an early preview courtesy of our colleagues at Kolesa.ru. Two renderings from Russian show us what to expect from the latest Japanese crossover.

Gallery: 2021 Infiniti QX55 renderings

2 Photos

As its name implies, the QX55 uses the same platform as the QX50. In terms of dimensions, it’ll be positioned against the BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, and the likes in the compact premium SUV segment. We’ve seen the car in person but can’t tell you all the details just yet. We can share a few thoughts though.

In its shape, the QX55 is indeed reminiscent of the original FX and this is visible even in these early drawings. There’s a little ducktail spoiler at the back that underlines the vehicle’s very well sorted proportions. All in all, it’ll be quite a stylish offering in an already crowded segment.

Nothing has been confirmed but we are 99.99 percent sure the QX55 will borrow the 2.0-liter variable-compression turbocharged engine from the QX50. In the crossover that’s already on sale, it makes 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 newton-meters) and we expect the same numbers in the less practical variant.

Everything should be revealed on November 11. That’s when Infiniti will host the online premiere of the FX spiritual successor.