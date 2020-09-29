When Ford introduced the new F-150 at the end of August, it didn’t go into any details about the engines, only revealing the workhorse would get the following powertrains: naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6, 2.7- and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6s, naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, and 3.5-liter hybrid V6. Now, the numbers are in, and they’re rather good.

Starting with the most significant novelty, the 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 makes a healthy 430 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 570 pound-feet (773 Newton-meters) of torque at 3,000 rpm. Depending on the wheelbase and whether it’s 4x2 or 4x4, the maximum payload varies between 1,810 and 2,120 pounds while the towing capabilities range from 11,000 to 12,700 lbs.

The 5.0-liter V8 has been massaged by Ford’s engineers and now makes an extra five horsepower and 10 lb-ft (14 Nm) for a grand total of 400 hp at 6,000 rpm and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) at 4,250 rpm. That’s enough eight-cylinder muscle for a maximum payload of 3,325 lbs and a maximum conventional towing capacity of 13,000 lbs.

The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 enjoys a more significant boost of 25 hp and 30 lb-ft (41 Nm) over its predecessor to pump out 400 hp at 6,000 rpm and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) at 3,100 rpm. With this turbocharged mill, the maximum payload is 3,250 lbs and a maximum towing ability of 14,000 lbs.

Should you prefer a diesel, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 makes 250 hp at 3,250 rpm and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) at 1,750 rpm or the same as before. It can carry up to 1,840 lbs and tow as much as 12,100 lbs.

Moving on, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 continues to produce 325 hp at 5,000 rpm and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) at 3,000 rpm – numbers which carry over from the previous-generation F-150. The maximum payload stands at 2,480 lbs and can tow up to 10,100 lbs.

As far as the base engine is concerned, the naturally aspirated 3.3-liter packs 290 hp at 6,500 rpm and 265 lb-ft (359 Nm) at 4,000 rpm, perfectly matching its predecessor. In its entry-level guise, the F-150 can carry 1,985 lbs and tow up to 8,200 lbs.

There’s more to come in terms of powertrains as a high-performance Raptor is planned, allegedly with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Shelby Mustang GT500 with over 700 hp. It is believed an electrified twin-turbo V6 is also on the agenda for the Raptor, presumably the one from the Lincoln Aviator where it makes 494 hp and 630 lb-ft (854 Nm).

Needless to say, the fully electric F-150 will be the crown jewel of the lineup. Ford has already promised the zero-emissions version will be the fastest and most powerful of the lot. If those rumors about the Raptor V8 turn out to be accurate and the performance truck will indeed make over 700 horses, the electric model will be truly bonkers.