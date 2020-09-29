This is what a $700,000 truck looks like.

The cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show left the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP without an actual public debut. The hardcore Mercedes-Benz G-Class-based pickup was revealed online just a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world and never got the attention it deserved. Thankfully, there’s a new video that unhides all the little secrets of the vehicle.

Courtesy of Supercar Blondie on YouTube, the 9-minute clip starts with a detailed exterior walkaround which reminds us how massive the 800 Adventure XLP is. As a reminder, the wheelbase has been extended by a considerable 19.7 inches (50 centimeters) to accommodate the cargo bed and, in total, the truck measures 17.4 feet (5.31 meters) or 27.1 inches (68.9 centimeters) longer than a stock G63.

When the off-roader was unveiled earlier this year, the official press release briefly mentioned an optionally available Wingcopter drone that attaches to the cargo area which, by the way, features a large window with an equally large wiper. The company calls its drone the Wingcopter and it’s an upgrade that will set you back - behold! - $100,000.

And just because you like numbers, here’s one more impressive figure - the top speed of this drone is 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour). Yes, that’s not a typo - the drone is actually faster than the truck which has a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).

Want more numbers? 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque coming from a heavily modified version of Mercedes’ 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. All this power ensures the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint takes just 4.8 seconds.

One final number? The price. Before all options, the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP starts at 575,630 euros ($626,236 at current exchange rates). Sky’s the limit and you can easily spec an example for 666,386 euros ($725,064) - or even more.

