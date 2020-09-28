For the uninitiated, Topaz Detailing is one of few companies setting the industry standard when it comes to keeping a car spick and span. In its latest video, the maestros of car polishing set their hands on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 roadster to apply paint protection film.

As you may have noticed by now, the vehicle exhibits many different materials with vastly different finishes, making it exceptionally difficult to apply PPF without altering the factory look. To add complexity to the already momentous job, the owner not only wanted the exterior to be covered but also interior bits like the door cards.

Unfortunately for you purists, the video completely glosses over the initial wash or “decontamination” stage as they would call it. That aside, if the detailing pedigree of Topaz wasn’t already apparent, they utilize pre-cut pieces of their own “stealth PPF” designed and made with satin paint in mind. For other elements of the vehicle like the exposed carbon fiber panels, the guys opted for a glossier film to match the factory look. After many hours of squeegeeing pesky bubbles out of the surfaces, the final product is truly a sight to behold.

Detailing aside, the number in the Lambo’s name honors the birth year of the company and signifies that only 63 of the roadster and hardtop will ever be made. With its 6.5-liter V12 engine leaving 770 horsepower (574 kilowatts) available to the driver’s right foot, it’s certainly as fast as it is rare. Some way somehow, the British detailing company got its hands on the first-ever roadster variant to roll off the production line – no pressure boys. Thankfully every installation comes with a 5-year warranty should the film start to yellow, lift, or crack.

As ever, this is excellent video evidence of how far paint protection film technology has come since its introduction not so long ago – it isn’t perfect but wow, is it satisfying to watch it being applied to a priceless Italian supercar.