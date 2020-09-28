Sports cars and SUVs are designed to serve two different types of customers – style versus practicality. But as consumers continue to flock to those larger vehicles, automakers are packing them with performance. The BMW X6 M Competition is just one such example, featuring a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and gobs of power. To show off its performance stature, Cars.co.za pitted it against an unlikely foe – the 2020 Jaguar F-Type R.

If you only compare engine specs, the two appear to be quite similar. BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 produces 616 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s nearly identical to the Jaguar’s supercharged 5.0-liter that produces 567 hp (423 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. Both feature all-wheel drive, but the Jaguar has one advantage – weight. It’s 440 pounds (400 kilograms) lighter than the BMW, and that’s a big difference.

However, the extra lightness doesn’t translate into a series of easy victories for the Jaguar. The first quarter-mile drag race had the BMW getting a sizable lead at the start. While the Jaguar is lighter, there wasn’t enough asphalt for it to regain the lead, giving the BMW a clear win. The second race was much closer, but the Jaguar won it, getting the better start of the two. The third race was much, much closer.

Both get an excellent start, with the BMW pulling slightly ahead, though the Jaguar began reeling in the SUV to close the gap. But it wasn’t enough to get a lead. Instead, the final race ended in a draw. The only camera pointed at the finish line showed both appearing to cross at the same time. Not even the camera person was able to determine a winner, which is disappointing. The last race did not have decide the overall winner, but it did teach us that the BMW X6 M Competition is one quick crossover.