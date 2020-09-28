Taraschi doesn't have the name recognition of Italian racing squads like Ferrari or Alfa Romeo, but the historic name in motorsports is making a return. Following in the footsteps of the company founder Berardo Taraschi, his son Tazio Taraschi will debut the new sports car at the Automobile Museum of Turin on October 7. He'll call it the Berardo in honor of his father.

Taraschi released just a single teaser image of the Berardo. The photo shows just enough to see the vehicle's smooth, curving lines. At the front, there are prominent fenders above the hood. Arched daytime running lights further accentuate the vehicle's rounded styling.

Along with the Berado teaser image, Taraschi included images of its 1953 Giaur 750 Champion Sport. It provides a suggestion of what the company is trying to evoke with the new model. The high and rounded wheel arches are a shared aspect between the classic vehicle and the upcoming revival.

Taraschi built race cars in Teramo, Italy, from 1947 and 1964. His first car uses parts that were available including the chassis from a Fiat Topolino and the engine from a BMW R75 motorcycle. He was able to drive that car to a win in the Sport 750 class at the 1948 Targa Florio. He continued to build and sell racers from there, including finding success in the Formula Junior series that began in 1958.