For Jeep fans around the world, present-day attention is focused in two directions. The new Grand Wagoneer is coming soon, as previewed by the concept that broke cover at the beginning of September. There's also the excitement about a V8-powered Wrangler that could be coming, but changes are in the works for the compact Compass as well.

This is only the second time facelifted prototypes have been caught in the public eye. The photos come to us courtesy of Gabetz Spy Unit on Facebook, showing vehicles still fully camo-wrapped and carrying heavy covers on the front fascia. Despite the aggressive concealment we aren't expecting to see a tremendous difference upfront – Jeep's iconic seven-slat grille will endure though it might grow slightly in size. The latest shots reveal new headlights that keep the basic style of the current Compass but appear narrower. Revisions to the lower fascia are likely as well.

The backside isn't obscured with heavy coverings, though camouflage wrap does well to hide body lines. Still, the lack of coverings suggests changes at the rear aren't as dramatic. We can see reshaped taillights in what looks like a rear gate very similar to the current Compass. Very minor changes to the lower fascia should further separate the facelifted model from the current offering.

Previous sightings gave us a glimpse into the greenhouse, albeit from a distance. It was still enough for us to see a new tablet-style infotainment screen sitting atop the dash, which is completely different from the current model. As such, we suspect the crux of this refresh will focus on creating a fresh interior with cleaner lines and fewer manual controls. Under the hood we expect current Compass powertrain options to carry over.

At this point, we're expecting to see the refreshed compact SUV unveiled sometime next year, likely in the first quarter. That would set it up to be a new global offering for the 2022 model year.