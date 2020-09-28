Hide press release Show press release

Ford Debuts Mustang Mach-E at 2020 Auto China and Kicks Off Customer-Centric Brand Revitalization in China

Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s first global all-electric SUV, debuts at 2020 Auto China in Beijing and will launch in China in 2021.

Explorer, Escape, Territory, Mustang and F-150 Raptor among strong lineup of vehicles on display to showcase Ford’s performance heritage and Built Ford Tough DNA.

Ford kicks off its brand revitalization in China with introduction of "Pioneering Innovation" brand spirit, emphasizing a customer-centric business model built around performance, technology, design and experience.

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2020– The highly anticipated all-new global all-electric Mustang Mach-E debuts today at 2020 Auto China, where interactive experiences at Ford’s stand will showcase the brand’s refreshed image and introduce its “Pioneering Innovation” brand spirit to help fulfill its "Best of Ford, Best of China" commitment.

Epoch-making all-electric Mustang Mach-E debuts in China

Ford’s all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV debuts in China today as the newest member of the Mustang stable. Built on Ford’s self-developed all-electric architecture, this vehicle embodies Mustang’s DNA with its sleek silhouette and muscular design and offers an exhilarating drive experience with unique driving dynamics and sounds. Mustang Mach- E breaks stereotypes of all-electric vehicles and will offer Chinese customers the best of Ford’s performance heritage and modern innovation.

“Every Mustang reflects the evolution of Ford’s innovative spirit and Mustang Mach-E will be a dark horse in China’s high-end all-electric vehicle market,” saidAnning Chen, president and CEO, Ford Greater China.“Mustang Mach-E embodies Ford’s pioneering innovation brand spirit and represents a breakthrough for Mustang as a global icon in an electrified future.”

Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with signature elements such as its long, powerful hood, rear haunch design, aggressive headlights and trademark tri-bar taillamps. As a midsize SUV with a nearly 3-meter wheelbase, the Mustang Mach-E’s purposeful design and engineering provide customers with a spacious and comfortable cabin and ample cargo space. The vehicle has a targeted WLTP driving range of up to 600 km and the GT Performance Edition is targeting 0-96 km/h in mid-3 seconds. Mustang Mach-E delivers the thrilling power and driving experience expected of a Mustang and is outfitted with continuous improvement capability through the delivery of secure over-the-air (OTA) updates that enhance vehicle performance, provide maintenance updates and even add entirely new features.

As the first all-electric version to join the Mustang family, Mustang Mach-E is a brand-new model created using thorough research and human centered design by Ford Team Edison, focusing on the development and promotion of intelligent

electric cars. The epoch-making Mustang Mach-E will be launched in China in 2021 with service tailored for Chinese customers.

Distinctive Ford lineup

Ford China has accelerated the development and delivery of new vehicles and services as part of its China 2.0 blueprint for growth. New offerings including the all-new sixth generation Ford Explorer, all-new Ford Escape and Ford Territory S are on display at Ford’s stand to demonstrate the company’s leadership in the SUV space. The 2020 Ford Mustang, showcasing Ford’s performance DNA, and the F-150 Raptor, demonstrating the Built Ford Tough brand promise, will also be part of Ford’s distinctive vehicle lineup showcased at 2020 Auto China.

These vehicles represent the company’s “Best of Ford, Best of China” commitment to develop products and technologies that are future-oriented and tailored for Chinese customers.

Tech Expertise

At 2020 Auto China, Ford’s “Strong Expertise and Human-centric Technology” philosophy will be introduced as the guiding principle to offer smart technology innovations in China. Based on the three fundamental elements of ultimate pursuit of perfection, human-centric design and open mindset, the philosophy is reflected in two tech features offered in Ford vehicles in China: Ford SYNC+ infotainment system and Ford Co-Pilot360TM# suite of advanced driver-assist technologies.

SYNC+ is specifically built for Chinese customers and is integrated with the Chinese internet ecosystem. In cooperation with local technology partners, Ford developed the SYNC+ infotainment system from the ground up with industry leading AI technology. Leveraging its data analytics capability and customer feedback, Ford is dedicated to continuously optimizing the SYNC+ system via OTA upgrades, offering Chinese consumers new features, including vehicle-to- infrastructure functions integrated with navigation, a personalized HMI, a more user-friendly OTA experience.

Ford is committed to offer tech features that are reliable in real user scenarios and offer customers a safe and stress-free driving experience. Ford Co-Pilot360TM makes driving safer, easier and more confident on the road in most conditions, just like having an experienced co-driver aboard. It is offered in the all-new Ford Explorer, the only model in its segment in the China market that is equipped with SAE Level 2 driver-assist technologies on all trims.

Ford is dedicated to support Smart City initiatives in China by leveraging its industry-leading expertise in connectivity and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Ford is currently conducting public road testing of C-V2X technology in Changsha and Wuxi to help reduce urban road congestion and improve traffic efficiency. The company plans to begin deploying C-V2X technology in vehicles sold in China in 2021.

Pioneering Innovation Brand Spirit

Ford China is introducing “Pioneering Innovation” as its new brand spirit emphasizing the four principles of distinctive pioneering products, breakthrough design philosophy, human-centric technology and smart caring experiences. This new brand spirit will guide Ford China in offering future product designs, smart technology and experiences.

To illustrate the brand’s transformation, the Ford stand features a redesigned booth, providing customers with an innovative interactive experience. The stand comes alive with a suspended LED energy cube and giant electric horse that

echoes the new Energy Blue design to signal the brand’s transformation by boosting its innovating power, unleashing brand vitality and confidence, and driving forward the brand’s pioneering spirit.

“In the fast-changing China auto market, we are helping transform consumers’ perceptions about Ford as an innovation pioneer in the market,” saidChen. “Our focus on a customer-centric business model as well as our brand’s near premium and smart positioning will resonate more deeply with Chinese consumers.”

New Design Language

Ford’s stand also features an art installation showcasing Ford China’s next-generation design language “Progressive Energy In Strength,” which demonstrates a pioneering design with Chinese aesthetics and interprets Ford’s future product design direction from the commanding, responsive and agile dimensions.

The art installation has a flowing silhouette, highlighting Ford’s interpretation of speed, power and details. The speedy shoulder lines and sleek body shape create a dynamic surface flow, surging and agile without losing its poise, leaning forward with progressive energy. The spacious and powerful underbody conveys strong forward propulsion. The parametric octagon scales graphic design grille employs parameter design and a matrix arrangement which sets off the Ford logo. The angle of each piece is unique and the shape is reflected in the octagonal grille shape, which is an artistic interpretation of Ford's innovative spirit.

Ford’s China Design Center will be established this October and will gather talented Chinese designers to bring “Progressive Energy in Strength” to life and help launch vehicles in the country that are built around this new design language.