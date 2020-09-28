The Ram 1500 TRX doesn't arrive in showrooms until late 2020, but this video from EddieX offers a chance for potential customers to get up close to the new performance truck. There are some very neat little details and Easter eggs.

Ram's designers overhaul the standard Ram 1500's exterior to make it look more aggressive but also be more functional for off-roading. The changes include using a grille with open "RAM" lettering for improved airflow and adding a functional hood scoop. The vents in the fender flares are functional.

Opening the hood is a bit of a disappointment because you expect to see the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 like an orange jewel in the engine bay. Instead, there's a big, black cover hiding the powerplant. With 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters) on tap, there's no reason to be upset with the output.

Inside, this TRX has the Level 2 package that adds quite a bit of extra equipment to the cabin. It includes eight-way power, ventilated, and heated seats with leather upholstery. The steering wheel is also heated and has leather and suede covering. Other amenities include rain-sensitive windshield wipers, rear window defroster, blind-spot and cross-path detection, front and rear parking assist, and a surround-view camera.

There's a neat Easter Egg in the center console. An image shows a person standing next to the TRX and a tyrannosaurus rex is alongside a raptor dinosaur. It recalls the picture of a tyrannosaurus holding a raptor in its mouth that's hidden in the engine bay.

The TRX starts at $69,995, plus a $1,695 destination charge. Ticking every option box results in a truck that costs $100,835 to result in quite a pricey pickup.