If there’s one thing that we don’t like about the Audi RS2, it's that it came in just one form. It was arguably the best-possible body style, a wagon, but - again - there wasn’t a coupe, for example. Finally, some 25 years after the launch of the RS2 Avant, someone fixed that mistake.

The guys from Prior Design in cooperation with Jean Pierre Kraemer at JP Performance and Dr. Rouven Mohr “Dr. Crazy” have created an absolutely awesome RS2 Coupe based on the Audi 80 B3, a very popular vehicle in Europe in the 1990s. The entire work took the team four months and, dare we say, the result is bonkers.

Prior Design says it has taken inspiration not only from the RS2 Avant but also from Audi’s more recent RS builds. The most obvious throwbacks to the original are the extensions to the bodywork at the back and up front. The front fascia has been modified extensively as well, and from some angles, the vehicle looks almost like a race car.

The rear end is equally aggressive thanks to a new edgy bumper diffuser with four pronounced fins and two large exhaust pipes integrated at both corners. The wheels mimic a race car and one final detail worth noting is the set of headlights that now feature projector beams. All in all, the widebody package completely transforms the sporty coupe into a two-door beast inspired by the RS2 Avant.

Prior Design says it plans to build exactly 40 examples of the kit and will begin accepting orders later this month. The tuning company has only released computer drawings of the package so far and we are really eager to see a complete car in person. The video at the top of this page details the designing process.